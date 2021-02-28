Brutal militant violence forced them to flee their homes, but hunger has driven some in Mozambique to risk their lives by sneaking back to their old residences to gather food — or even resume farming.
Nearly 670,000 people have been displaced by an extremist insurgency that has raged for three years in northern Mozambique.
Some have moved in with host families, some are living in temporary shelters, while others have resettled in newly created safe villages.
Photo: AFP
A critical lack of food has led to a brave few returning to their old homes to forage for whatever they can.
Lal Dady said that one day he left his new home in the Metuge resettlement camp to scour his granaries in Quissanga, a district in Cabo Delgado Province, where militants are waging their bloody campaign.
“I got chestnuts and other food products to feed my family,” said the 22-year-old father of one.
Mussa Cesar, 43, said that he goes back to Quissanga — an eight-hour walk — to work on his old farmland.
“I have been going to Quissanga for my field. I stay there around three days, cultivating and then come back,” he said, sitting under a tree and playing a traditional game with friends.
“And I bring back manioc for my family here,” he said. “We just don’t do the fishing, because we are afraid.”
Attacks by militants affiliated with the Islamic State skyrocketed last year in the gas-rich province, triggering a humanitarian crisis.
The number of violent incidents has dropped significantly, according to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project data, but the security situation remains precarious across the province.
Local authorities warned reporters not to use some roads not far from the resettlement camps, because they were unsafe.
Villagers in the far-north Palma district, the home of a multibillion-dollar natural gas project targeted by the militants, are particularly vulnerable.
The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) distributed vouchers in December last year and last month, which locals use to buy food from shops.
Cristina Graziani, head of the WFP field office in the provincial capital, Pemba, said that the program was “difficult to sustain because the stores are facing the same difficulties to restock commodities in Palma.”
Even before the insurgency struck, Cabo Delgado was already one of the poorest provinces in Mozambique, itself ranked among the world’s poorest countries.
The UN announced this week that 1.3 million people in Cabo Delgado and neighboring Niassa and Nampula provinces are in need of humanitarian aid, with 950,000 facing “severe hunger.”
The scramble for food is evident in the Pemba neighborhood of Paquite Quete, where many displaced people have moved in with locals.
Locals have complained that they are being excluded from humanitarian food aid, despite having taken in extra mouths to feed.
Widow Josina Fernando, 34, who is hosting 30 people who fled from the hard-hit district of Macomia, is angry at not being considered for food handouts.
“One day there was a distribution and I went there, but was sent away,” she said.
Some of the displaced also say they are missing out.
Fernando’s neighbor, Nassab Hassane, fled from Macomia and now lives with 27 people in the home of a family member.
He said he has not received any help since arriving in Pemba four months ago.
“We never have received any vouchers. I don’t even know the color of a voucher. They give them to the natives, not to refugees who are eligible,” the 44-year-old said.
Graziani said that aid is channeled to those who have been registered.
Three years after a deadly virus struck India’s endangered Asiatic lions in their last remaining natural habitat, conservationists are hunting for new homes to help booming prides roam free. The majestic big cats, slightly smaller than their African cousins and with a fold of skin along their bellies, were once found widely across southwest Asia. Hunting and human encroachment saw the population plunge to just 20 by 1913, and the lions are now found only in a wildlife sanctuary in India’s western Gujarat State. Following years of concerted government efforts, the lion population in Gir National Park has swelled to nearly 700, according
A rogue overgrown sheep found roaming through regional Australia has been shorn of his 35kg fleece — a weight even greater than that of the famous New Zealand sheep Shrek, who was captured in 2005 after six years on the loose. The merino ram, dubbed Baarack by rescuers, was discovered wandering alone with an extraordinarily overgrown wool coat, and was promptly shorn to save his life. Kyle Behrend, from the Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary, said that it appeared Baarack was “once an owned sheep” who had escaped. Merino sheep do not shed their fleece and need to be shorn at least annually, as
DMZ SWIM: Over more than three hours, South Korean surveillance cameras caught him eight times and audible alarms sounded twice, but border guards did not notice A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world’s most fortified borders and was only caught after apparently falling asleep, a Seoul official said. South Korean forces did not spot the man’s audacious exploit, despite his appearance several times on surveillance cameras after he landed and triggered alarms, drawing heavy criticism from media and opposition lawmakers. Even after his presence was noticed, the man — who used diving gear to make his way by sea around the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean Peninsula — was not caught for another
The Paris prosecutor’s office on Tuesday said that French actor Gerard Depardieu was in December last year charged with rape and sexual assault after authorities revived a 2018 investigation that was initially dropped. Depardieu was not detained when he was handed the preliminary charges on Dec. 16 last year, the office said. The prosecutor’s office addressed the charges after the case was leaked to the media. Media reports have said that the charges relate to allegations made by an actress in her 20s that date back to 2018. An initial inquiry against the star was dropped in 2019 because of lack of evidence, but