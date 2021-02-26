Investigators have seized 23 tonnes of cocaine in a record haul of the drug in Europe, with a street value of billions of euros, German customs said on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old owner of an import company in Rotterdam was arrested early on Wednesday in the Netherlands over the illicit cargo, as Dutch police searched two premises — one in the port city and another in a nearby village.
The drugs intercepted were all bound for the “same destination in the Netherlands,” Dutch police said.
Photo: Reuters
“The seized mega shipments to the Netherlands together form an absolute record. Never before has so much cocaine been intercepted at once,” they said in a statement.
German officers had first discovered 16 tonnes of cocaine hidden in containers from Paraguay at the port of Hamburg on Feb. 12, following a tip from a company based in the Netherlands.
Joint investigations into the stash led authorities to swoop on another 7.2 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Antwerp in Belgium, German customs said.
The stash in Belgium was hidden in a container full of wooden blocks, investigators said.
“The find counts among the world’s top five,” Hamburg customs office head Rene Matschke said.
Customs officers at the busy Port of Hamburg took a closer look at the Paraguayan containers as they noticed “clear irregularities” with its contents — tin cans that were meant to be filled with putty.
Ordering the containers unloaded, they found that “beyond a layer of genuine goods packed just behind the container door, numerous tin cans were in fact filled with other goods.”
In all, about 16 tonnes of cocaine were eventually found in more than 1,700 tin cans.
“We are estimating a street sales value of between 1.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros (US$1.8 billion to US$4.3 billion) for the 16 tonnes,” Matschke said, adding that the value would be higher if the drug was sold “cut” or diluted with other substances.
In all, 102 tonnes of cocaine headed for the European continent were last year intercepted by an international law enforcement project implemented by the UN.
The bulk of the cargo arrived at Europe’s second-biggest port, the Port of Antwerp, where an all-time record of 65.5 tonnes was seized last year.
The drugs come from Latin America — principally Colombia, Brazil and Ecuador — and are usually found hidden away in cargo containers offloaded from ships.
NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered “sky crane” descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing Webcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near
Three years after a deadly virus struck India’s endangered Asiatic lions in their last remaining natural habitat, conservationists are hunting for new homes to help booming prides roam free. The majestic big cats, slightly smaller than their African cousins and with a fold of skin along their bellies, were once found widely across southwest Asia. Hunting and human encroachment saw the population plunge to just 20 by 1913, and the lions are now found only in a wildlife sanctuary in India’s western Gujarat State. Following years of concerted government efforts, the lion population in Gir National Park has swelled to nearly 700, according
China’s military yesterday said that four of its soldiers were killed in a mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time that Beijing has publicly stated that its side had casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. India at the time announced that it had lost 20 of its soldiers in the June fighting atop a ridge in the Karakoram Mountains in the Ladakh region. Soldiers used their fists, clubs, stones and other improvised weapons to avoid an out-and-out firefight. China was believed to have also sustained casualties, but did not provide any details,
DMZ SWIM: Over more than three hours, South Korean surveillance cameras caught him eight times and audible alarms sounded twice, but border guards did not notice A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world’s most fortified borders and was only caught after apparently falling asleep, a Seoul official said. South Korean forces did not spot the man’s audacious exploit, despite his appearance several times on surveillance cameras after he landed and triggered alarms, drawing heavy criticism from media and opposition lawmakers. Even after his presence was noticed, the man — who used diving gear to make his way by sea around the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean Peninsula — was not caught for another