Sheep sheds huge 35kg coat after years on the lam in Australian wilderness

A rogue overgrown sheep found roaming through regional Australia has been shorn of his 35kg fleece — a weight even greater than that of the famous New Zealand sheep Shrek, who was captured in 2005 after six years on the loose.

The merino ram, dubbed Baarack by rescuers, was discovered wandering alone with an extraordinarily overgrown wool coat, and was promptly shorn to save his life.

Kyle Behrend, from the Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary, said that it appeared Baarack was “once an owned sheep” who had escaped.

An undated handout photograph, provided by Edgar’s Mission yesterday, shows Baarack, a wild sheep found wandering the Australian wilderness with a 35kg coat, at Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary in Lancefield, Australia. Photo: Edgar’s Mission / AFP

Merino sheep do not shed their fleece and need to be shorn at least annually, as their wool continues to grow.

The hirsute ovine was found near Lancefield in Victoria, and rescuers said he had “eked out an existence” eating small shoots of grass.

“He had at one time been ear-tagged, however these appear to have been torn out by the thick, matted fleece around his face,” Behrend said. “He was in a bit of a bad way. He was underweight and, due to all of the wool around his face, he could barely see.”

An undated handout photograph, provided by Edgar’s Mission yesterday, shows Baarack, a wild sheep found wandering the Australian wilderness with a 35kg coat, after he was shorn at Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary in Lancefield, Australia. Photo: Edgar’s Mission / AFP

Baarack is the latest in a long line of very large and woolly sheep to make international headlines.

In 2005, Shrek became a beloved celebrity in New Zealand after he spent six years evading capture and growing to a tremendous size.

He was eventually shorn of his 27kg fleece, and even met then-New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark, before he died in 2011.

A 2014 analysis estimated that Shrek’s fleece could be used to produce 47.3 sweaters.

Based on a 70 percent yield assumption, Baarack’s fleece would be the equivalent of 61.3 wool sweaters, or 490 pairs of men’s business socks.

In 2014, another escaped merino ram, called Shaun the Sheep, was found with a 23.5kg fleece in New Zealand.

All sheep, Baarack included, pale in comparison to Chris, a Canberran ram who was found in 2005 with a world-record 41kg fleece — twice his body weight.

Chris’ fleece was donated to the National Museum of Australia, where it sits in a large display case.

Behrend said that Baarack had adapted well to his new weight and was settling in with other sheep on the farm.