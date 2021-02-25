Prison riots in Ecuador leave at least 75 dead

AFP, GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador





At least 75 inmates died on Tuesday and several were injured in riots blamed on gang rivalry at three jails in Ecuador’s overcrowded prison system, authorities said.

As security forces battled to regain control, distraught family members waited desperately for news outside the prison in the western port city of Guayaquil, where officials said 21 died.

Another 33 died at the prison in Cuenca in the south and eight in Latacunga in the center of the South American country, said Edmundo Moncayo, director of the government’s SNAI prisons management body.

A woman reacts outside a prison on Tuesday in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where inmates were killed during a riot that the government described as a concerted action by criminal organizations. Photo: Reuters

“We want the death list given to us,” said Daniela Soria, 29, one of about 40 women outside the Guayaquil prison, many of them in tears.

“We know that the problems are not over, because everyone there has a phone and my husband doesn’t call me,” she said.

Earlier, she received a WhatsApp voice message from her husband, Ricardo, which she played back reporters: “They are going to kill me, get me out of here,” he could be heard exclaiming, the last she heard from him.

Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno attributed the riots to “criminal organizations” engaged in “simultaneous acts of violence in several prisons.”

The authorities “are acting to retake control,” he wrote on Twitter.

The military was deployed to help police quell the uprising.

The public defender’s office, an entity akin to an ombudsman set up to defend human rights, called the violence “an unprecedented massacre” and expressed its “concern over the lack of security in the country, which is reflected in the increase in crime and violence inside these prison facilities.”

The prosecuting authority said several inmates were left injured in fighting between “criminal gangs,” including two at Guayaquil in serious condition.

Several police were also injured, but no deaths have been reported among security personnel, Moncayo said.

Police commander Patricio Carrillo described the situation as “critical,” while Ecuadoran Minister of the Interior Patricio Pazmino created a centralized command post to respond to what he said was “concerted action by criminal organizations to generate violence in penitentiary centers.”

The prison authority described fierce fighting between organized gangs that go by names such as Los Pipos, Los Lobos and Tigrones.

They rely on drug trafficking and operate their criminal enterprises from prison, the authority said.

Moncayo told reporters that on Monday, guards seized two firearms that were to be used to kill the leader of a group imprisoned in Guayaquil.

“Inside, it is like a market. There is everything: drugs, arms, even puppies. Everything is sold,” Soria said.

To reduce prisoner numbers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government commuted the sentences of people convicted of minor offenses, reducing overcrowding from 42 percent to 30 percent.

This still leaves Ecuador’s prison system, with a capacity to house 29,000 inmates in 60-odd facilities, with a prisoner population of 38,000.

There are 1,500 guards to oversee them.