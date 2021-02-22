IRAQ
Rockets strike air base
Four rockets on Saturday hit the Balad Air Base north of Baghdad, the military said, as security sources said that a local contractor for a US company managing Iraq’s F-16s was wounded. The attack came hours after Iraqi security forces raided an Islamic State hideout in the plains of Tarmiyah, with clashes leaving five militants and two pro-government fighters dead, the military said. F-16s at the base were backing the ongoing Tarmiyah operation against Islamic States sleeper cells at the time of the rocket attack, two security sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A local army source said that Katyusha-style rockets were fired at the base. One of the rockets hit a part of the base hosting employees of Sallyport, the US contractor charged with maintaining the F-16 aircraft purchased from the US in the past few years, the security sources said. “An Iraqi contractor sustained moderate injuries,” one of the sources said.
UNITED STATES
Nazi guard sent to Germany
A Tennessee man has been sent back to Germany for his role in acts of persecution while serving as an armed guard at a Nazi concentration camp in the final months of World War II. Friedrich Karl Berger, 95, was found removable to Germany after a two-day trial in February last year. His service as an armed guard at an outpost of the Neuengamme concentration camp near Meppen in western Germany constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Berger is the 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the US, the department said. In Germany, a criminal investigation against Berger was closed in December last year and he does not face arrest, the Bild newspaper reported.
UNITED STATES
Three killed in gun store
A person on Saturday entered a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people, prompting customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, a sheriff said. The shooter also died. The shooting happened at about 2:50pm at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that the shooter initially struck two people inside, and then several other people — whether employees or store customers — opened fire on the shooter, both inside and outside of the building. Lopinto said two other people were also hit by gunfire and were in hospital in a stable condition. “We’re trying to put it all together,” the sheriff said during a short briefing with journalists. None of the dead or wounded were immediately identified.
UNITED STATES
Trump to speak at CPAC
Former president Donald Trump is on Sunday to give a speech in Orlando, Florida, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), one of the country’s largest annual gatherings of political conservatives, a source familiar with the plans said on Saturday. It would be his first extended public address since leaving the White House on Jan. 20. Trump would be “talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” the source said. He is also expected to challenge the “disastrous amnesty and border policies” of his successor, President Joe Biden, the source added. Three-quarters of Republicans want Trump to play a prominent role in the party, a poll released this week by Quinnipiac University said.
ONLINE CONTROL: The Cyberspace Administration of China is to require bloggers to have a government-approved credential before they can publish on a range of subjects Ma Xiaolin frequently wrote about current affairs on Sina Weibo, one of China’s leading microblogging sites, where he has 2 million followers, but he wrote in a post that the site called and asked him not to post original content on topics ranging from politics to economic and military issues. “As an international affairs researcher and a columnist, it looks like I can only go the route of entertainment, food and beverage now,” the international relations professor wrote on Jan. 31. Ma, who often posted on developments in the Middle East, is one of many popular influencers working within the constraints of
Malaysian police have arrested the founder of a “sugar daddy” dating Web site under anti-prostitution laws after it boasted that thousands of young students were using the service, officials said yesterday. The Web site bills itself as a place “where romance meets finance” and it aims to link up older men with younger women, with the men expected to provide financial support for their companions. However, it sparked an uproar last week after releasing statistics purportedly showing that thousands of students were using it to make money, leading one university to condemn the claims. Police said they had arrested the 34-year-old founder of
NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered “sky crane” descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing Webcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near
THE BEGINNING: Ardern said the vaccines would be examined before border workers begin receiving them on Saturday, while Australia is to begin vaccinations on Monday Australia and New Zealand have received their first COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and are to begin rolling out inoculations in the coming week, while populous cities of Melbourne and Auckland remained locked down following the emergence of new cases. “The Eagle has landed,” Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt yesterday told reporters in Canberra as the first shipment of 142,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech touched down. Vaccinations in Australia are to start from Monday next week. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the first batch of 60,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines had arrived and would undergo safety checks