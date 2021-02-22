World News Quick Take

Agencies





IRAQ

Rockets strike air base

Four rockets on Saturday hit the Balad Air Base north of Baghdad, the military said, as security sources said that a local contractor for a US company managing Iraq’s F-16s was wounded. The attack came hours after Iraqi security forces raided an Islamic State hideout in the plains of Tarmiyah, with clashes leaving five militants and two pro-government fighters dead, the military said. F-16s at the base were backing the ongoing Tarmiyah operation against Islamic States sleeper cells at the time of the rocket attack, two security sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A local army source said that Katyusha-style rockets were fired at the base. One of the rockets hit a part of the base hosting employees of Sallyport, the US contractor charged with maintaining the F-16 aircraft purchased from the US in the past few years, the security sources said. “An Iraqi contractor sustained moderate injuries,” one of the sources said.

UNITED STATES

Nazi guard sent to Germany

A Tennessee man has been sent back to Germany for his role in acts of persecution while serving as an armed guard at a Nazi concentration camp in the final months of World War II. Friedrich Karl Berger, 95, was found removable to Germany after a two-day trial in February last year. His service as an armed guard at an outpost of the Neuengamme concentration camp near Meppen in western Germany constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Berger is the 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the US, the department said. In Germany, a criminal investigation against Berger was closed in December last year and he does not face arrest, the Bild newspaper reported.

UNITED STATES

Three killed in gun store

A person on Saturday entered a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people, prompting customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, a sheriff said. The shooter also died. The shooting happened at about 2:50pm at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that the shooter initially struck two people inside, and then several other people — whether employees or store customers — opened fire on the shooter, both inside and outside of the building. Lopinto said two other people were also hit by gunfire and were in hospital in a stable condition. “We’re trying to put it all together,” the sheriff said during a short briefing with journalists. None of the dead or wounded were immediately identified.

UNITED STATES

Trump to speak at CPAC

Former president Donald Trump is on Sunday to give a speech in Orlando, Florida, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), one of the country’s largest annual gatherings of political conservatives, a source familiar with the plans said on Saturday. It would be his first extended public address since leaving the White House on Jan. 20. Trump would be “talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” the source said. He is also expected to challenge the “disastrous amnesty and border policies” of his successor, President Joe Biden, the source added. Three-quarters of Republicans want Trump to play a prominent role in the party, a poll released this week by Quinnipiac University said.