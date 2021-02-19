The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world on Wednesday met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital.
The 3.66m metallic structure first appeared in Kinshasa’s Bandal neighborhood on Sunday.
On Wednesday morning, a crowd of curious onlookers snapped selfies and debated its possible origins.
Photo: Reuters
Videos posted on social media later in the day showed people destroying the structure with sticks and then setting it on fire.
Similar pillars were spotted in a Utah desert in the US in November last year, and then in Romania and Turkey, sparking conspiracy theories and comparisons to the monoliths in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey.
In the movie, an alien monolith is a recurring symbol.
“We woke up and saw this metallic triangle,” said Serge Ifulu, a local resident. “We were surprised, because it is a triangle that we often see in documentaries about freemasons or illuminati.”
Similar mysteries have gone viral on Congolese social media before.
In August last year, an unidentified flying object was parachuted into dense jungle in the north of the country, briefly baffling local authorities.
Local authorities detained two people for questioning until a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet confirmed that the device was an Internet balloon.
This time again, extraterrestrial intervention appeared unlikely.
Residents said that they saw people digging a hole at the roundabout on Saturday.
“On Sunday morning, I got a call when I was doing some sport to tell me they found something strange. I came and I said: ‘This is cultural, it’s extraordinary,’” neighborhood mayor Thierry Gaibene said.
