US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday deported at least 72 people to Haiti, including a two-month-old baby and 21 other children, in an apparent flagrant breach of orders by US President Joe Biden’s administration only to remove suspected terrorists and potentially dangerous convicted felons.
The children were deported to Haiti on two flights chartered by ICE from Laredo, Texas, to the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. The removals sent vulnerable infants back to Haiti as it is being roiled by major political unrest.
ICE is facing a rising chorus of denunciation as a “rogue agency” for its apparent refusal to abide by the new guidelines laid down by Biden and US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
Photo: Reuters
The Biden administration ordered a 100-day moratorium on all deportations, which was temporarily blocked by a judge in Texas. However, the judge’s restraining order left in place the new guidelines stipulating that only the most serious immigration cases should be subject to deportation.
The administration appeared to gain the upper hand in its attempt to rein in ICE on Friday. when deportation flights to Haiti were suspended. However, on Monday, the immigration agency reasserted itself again with the renewed flights to Port-au-Prince, children and infants on board.
Human rights campaigners are dismayed by the deportations, which bear a close resemblance to the hardline course set by former US president Donald Trump.
“It is unconscionable for us as a country to continue with the same draconian, cruel policies that were pursued by the Trump administration,” said Guerline Jozef, executive director of the immigration support group the Haitian Bridge Alliance.
“I don’t know what’s going on between ICE and the Biden administration, but we know what needs to be done: The deportations must stop,” she said.
Immigration advisers are especially concerned about the safety of the Haitian children deported, as they are being returned to a country that is embroiled in rapidly mounting political turmoil.
Haitian President Jovenel Moise is refusing to heed opposition calls for him to step down in a dispute over the end of his term — his detractors say he should have left office on Sunday.
Moise has been ruling by decree for more than a year and has recently cracked down on public protests. On Sunday, the day that opponents urged him to stand down, he announced the arrests of 23 people, including a supreme court justice and a senior police inspector whom he claimed were plotting a coup against him.
Two Haitian journalists were reportedly shot with live ammunition fired by the armed forces on Monday in volatile scenes in the Champ de Mars in Port-au-Prince.
The Biden administration has stoked further controversy by backing Moise in the dispute. The US government has announced it takes the view that the Haitian president has another year to run before he must leave office.
Jozef said it was not safe to return children to this environment.
“I fear for the kids being sent into the middle of this uprising. It’s as if there is a house burning, and instead of taking people out for their own safety the United States is sending defenseless babies into the burning house,” she said.
ALARM IN WEST: A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said that someone with dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality Canada, Britain and the US have expressed alarm after Ottawa revealed that Hong Kong authorities forced a dual citizen to choose one nationality, enforcing what they said was a little-used regulation for the first time in decades. Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday said that someone with a dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality on Jan. 18. “We are aware of more such incidences involving dual nationals of other countries,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said. The revelation has sent diplomats scrambling for more information given the potential implications for hundreds of thousands of dual
Discovering there is intelligent life beyond our planet could be the most transformative event in human history — but what if scientists decided to collectively ignore evidence suggesting it already happened? That is the premise of a new book by a top astronomer, who argues that the simplest and best explanation for the highly unusual characteristics of an interstellar object that sped through the solar system in 2017 is that it was alien technology. Sound kooky? Avi Loeb said the evidence holds otherwise, and is convinced that his peers in the scientific community are so consumed by groupthink they are unwilling to
The IMF last week sent US$350 million in cash to the Burmese government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help it battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Burmese military leaders seized power and detained Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, in what the US Department of State on Tuesday said constituted a coup. There appears to be little the IMF can do to claw back the funds, part of rapid-disbursing COVID-19 financing programs with almost no conditions and approved by the IMF board on Jan. 13, sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts
The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leadership rift yesterday widened as the Marshall Islands voiced its disapproval with the central political body in a region where the US and China are competing for influence. Palau has already announced that it is pulling out of the organization and is today to meet the Marshall Islands and other Micronesian members of the forum to discuss what has been described as “a huge fracture” in regional unity. The row erupted on Thursday, when the Micronesian candidate to be the organization’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna, after a