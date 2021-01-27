The US House of Representatives on Monday presented a single article of impeachment to the US Senate accusing former US president Donald Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol, setting in motion the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.
In a procession, the nine House impeachment managers walked the article through the same ornate halls of the US Congress that were overrun by Trump supporters on Jan. 6 and delivered it to the Senate.
US Representative Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, then read out the charge against Trump on the Senate floor, where the former president continues to enjoy significant support from Republican senators.
Photo: Bloomberg
“Donald John Trump engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting violence against the government of the United States,” Raskin said.
“He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power and imperiled a coequal branch of government,” Raskin read.
The Senate trial of the 74-year-old Trump, who was impeached by the Democratic-majority House on Jan. 13 for an unprecedented second time, is to begin the week of Feb. 8.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the 100 members of the Senate, who are to act as jurors, would be sworn in yesterday and a summons issued to Trump.
Democrats and Republicans agreed to delay the start of the trial for two weeks to allow Trump to prepare his defense against the charge of “incitement of insurrection,” and for the Senate to confirm US President Joe Biden’s Cabinet appointees.
US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presided over Trump’s previous Senate trial — which ended with his acquittal — but the Senate president pro tempore is to preside over this trial.
The president pro tempore is the senior senator of the party with the majority in the Senate, currently the Democrats.
Patrick Leahy, 80, who was elected to the Senate in 1974, holds the position.
US Senator John Cornyn said that having a senator serve as both the judge and the jury raised a conflict of interest, but US Senator Lindsey Graham dismissed Cornyn’s concerns.
“I’ve known Pat a long time. I believe and hope he’ll be fair,” Graham said.
“When presiding over an impeachment trial, the president pro tempore takes an additional special oath to do impartial justice according to the constitution and the laws,” Leahy said. “It is an oath that I take extraordinarily seriously.”
