The head of a South Korean political party that has championed gender equality was sacked yesterday for sexually harassing one of his own lawmakers, a prominent rights campaigner.
Kim Jong-cheol was chairman of the Justice Party, the third-largest in the South Korean parliament, and was stripped of his position after admitting harassing Jang Hye-yeong, the party said in a statement.
He is the latest male politician to be brought down by an abuse case in the socially conservative and traditionally patriarchal country.
Photo: AFP
Jang, 33, was elected last year and is among South Korea’s youngest lawmakers.
She is known for her human rights campaigning and drew up an anti-discrimination bill last year that would ban favoritism based on sex, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, disability or religion, but has yet to be put to a vote.
The incident happened following a dinner last month and the party started an investigation after Jang reported it three days later.
“This is blatant sexual harassment without a doubt,” Justice Party Deputy Leader Bae Bok-ju told reporters. “Kim, the perpetrator, has also acknowledged all allegations.”
South Korea remains male-dominated and victims of sexual abuse often face stigma, discouraging them from coming forward, but it has experienced a widespread #MeToo movement in the past few years, sparked by a prosecutor who publicly accused a superior of groping her at a funeral.
In a statement Jang said that the incident gave her “an enormous sense of shock and suffering,” involving “someone I deeply trusted as a political ally and with whom I campaigned together against sex crimes.”
“I decided to make this public and hold him accountable because I believed doing so would restore my dignity and pave a path for me to return to normal life,” she said.
Kim admitted he “made physical contacts that the victim neither wanted nor consented to and committed clear sexual harassment.”
“This was an act that could not be excused and caused great harm to her,” he said in a statement, offering her his “deepest apology.”
The case came after then-Seoul mayor Park Won-soon took his own life last year after he was accused of sexual harassment, while former provincial governor Ahn Hee-jung was jailed for three-and-a-half years for sexual intercourse by abuse of authority after his female assistant accused him of repeatedly raping her.
Both Park and Ahn were members of South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party.
On the Chinese microblogging platform Sina Weibo, enthusiastic slackers share their tips: Fill up a thermos with whiskey, do planks or stretches in the work pantry at regular intervals, drink liters of water to prompt lots of trips to the toilet on work time, and, once there, spend time on social media or playing games on your phone. “Not working hard is everyone’s basic right,” one commenter wrote. “With or without legal protection, everyone has the right to not work hard.” Young Chinese people are pushing back against an engrained culture of overwork, and embracing a philosophy of laziness known as “touching
‘STUNNED’: With help from an official at the US Department of Justice, Donald Trump reportedly planned to oust the acting attorney general in a bid to overturn the election Former US president Donald Trump was at his Florida resort on Saturday, beginning post-presidency life while US President Joe Biden settled into the White House, but in Washington and beyond, the chaos of the 45th president’s final days in office continued to throw out damaging aftershocks. In yet another earth-shaking report, the New York Times said that Trump plotted with an official at the US Department of Justice to fire the acting attorney general, then force Georgia Republicans to overturn his defeat in that state. Meanwhile, former acting US secretary of defense Christopher Miller made an extraordinary admission, telling Vanity Fair that
The Palauan president-elect has vowed to stand up to Chinese “bullying” in the Pacific, saying that the archipelago nation is set to stand by its alliances with “true friends,” Taiwan and the US. Surangel Whipps Jr, 52, a supermarket owner and two-time senator from a prominent Palauan family, is to be sworn in as the new president tomorrow, succeeding his brother-in-law, Tommy Remengesau Jr. In a forthright interview, Whipps said that the US had demonstrated over the years that it was a reliable friend of Palau, most recently shown by its delivery of 6,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s important for
Boeing set a target of designing and certifying its jetliners to fly on 100 percent sustainable fuels by 2030, amid rising pressure on planemakers to take climate change seriously. Regulators allow a 50-50 blend of sustainable and conventional fuels, and Boeing on Friday said it would work with authorities to raise the limit. Rival Airbus is considering another tack: a futuristic lineup of hydrogen-powered aircraft that would reach the skies by 2035. The aircraft manufacturers face growing public clamor to cut emissions in the aviation industry, which added more than 1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere in 2019, according to