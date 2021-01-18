The death toll from a powerful earthquake on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island has jumped to 60, authorities said yesterday, with thousands left homeless as rescuers raced to find anyone still alive under mountains of rubble.
Hospitals were overrun with hundreds of injured after the magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the early hours of Friday, triggering panic among residents of the island, which was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in 2018 that killed thousands.
Rescuers have spent days hauling corpses from beneath crumpled buildings in Mamuju, a city of 110,000 people in West Sulawesi province, where a hospital was flattened and a shopping mall lay in ruins.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Others were killed south of the city.
The official death toll stood at 60 — up from 46 on Saturday — but the count could still climb.
Aerial images from the devastated seaside city showed buildings reduced to a tangled mass of twisted metal and chunks of concrete, including the regional governor’s office.
Photo: AFP
It was unclear how many more bodies could be under the debris, or if there was anyone still trapped but alive more than two days after the disaster.
Authorities have not given a figure for how many survivors have been rescued.
A pair of young sisters plucked from under the mass of concrete and other debris were treated in a hospital.
Meanwhile, corpses were recovered from under a collapsed hospital, while five members of a family of eight were found dead in the crumpled remains of their home.
The thousands left homeless by the earthquake took to makeshift shelters — many little more than tarpaulin-covered tents filled with whole families — that were lashed by heavy monsoon downpours.
They said they were running low on food, blankets and other aid, as emergency supplies were rushed to the hard-hit region.
Many survivors are unable to return to their destroyed homes, or were too scared to go back, fearing a tsunami sparked by aftershocks, which are common after strong earthquakes.
“It’s better to take shelter before something worse happens,” said Mamuju resident Abdul Wahab, from a makeshift tent with his wife and four kids, including a baby.
“We hope the government can deliver aid soon, like food, medicine and milk for the children,” he added.
Worried about an outbreak of COVID-19 in the crowded camps, authorities said they are trying to separate high and lower-risk groups.
“The situation in Indonesia is urgent,” said non-governmental organization Project HOPE. “COVID-19 further complicates emergency response.”
In neighboring Kalimantan, Indonesia’s section of Borneo island, at least five people had died in heavy flooding, while dozens more were missing, according to reports.
Floods have killed at least five people in Manado, hundreds of kilometers north of the earthquake disaster in Sulawesi.
Landslides in West Java killed at least 28 this week as the rainy season heaps misery on parts of the sprawling nation.
At the eastern end of Java island, rumbling Mount Semeru erupted late on Saturday, shooting a plume of ash and debris about 4.5km into the sky, as bright red lava flowed down its crater.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Australian scientists have raised questions over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in establishing herd immunity, calling for a pause on its widespread rollout as the country recorded one new case of the virus yesterday. Opposition to the vaccine casts a cloud over Australia’s immunization plans, with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on hand. “The question is really whether it is able to provide herd immunity. We are playing a long game here. We don’t know how long that will take,” Australian and New Zealand Society for Immunology president Stephen Turner said. Turner added
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000km Pacific Ocean crossing from the US to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it. Kevin Celli-Bird yesterday said he discovered that the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 last year had disappeared from a race in the US state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe — after US president-elect Joe Biden — hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific. Joe’s feat has attracted the attention
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client
China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, despite four cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in the world’s second-biggest economy. Most of the new infections were reported near the capital, Beijing, but a province in northeast China also saw a rise in new cases, official data showed yesterday, amid a resurgence that has seen more than 28 million people under home quarantine. The Chinese National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 115 new confirmed cases were reported in the country, compared