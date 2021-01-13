World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Stay of execution granted

A judge has granted a stay of execution to Lisa Montgomery, who yesterday was due to be the first female inmate executed by the federal government in 70 years. Montgomery, 52, has been imprisoned for 16 years after she killed a pregnant woman to steal her fetus. She was scheduled to receive a lethal injection yesterday at a federal penitentiary in Terre-Haute, Indiana, but Judge James Hanlon granted her an 11th-hour stay of execution on Monday. Montgomery’s lawyers had argued that she was too mentally incompetent to be executed. “The record before the Court contains ample evidence that Ms Montgomery’s current mental state is so divorced from reality that she cannot rationally understand the government’s rationale for her execution,” Hanlon wrote in his ruling.

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Jihad’ attacker gets life

A man who as a teenager fought for a militant group in Libya was on Monday jailed for the rest of his life for murdering three men in a stabbing spree in a park in Reading last year in what the judge said was a terrorist attack. Khairi Saadallah, 26, later told police that what he had done was “jihad” and he would go to paradise as a result, Judge Nigel Sweeney said. “His attack was so swift, ruthless and brutal that none of them had any chance to react, let alone to defend themselves,” Sweeney said. Saadallah in November last year pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder, but his defense team argued that he was suffering from a mental disorder. The judge rejected that claim and said that Saadallah had made crude attempts to portray himself as “mad” in police interviews.

NETHERLANDS

Sandwiches confiscated

Customs officials have been videoed confiscating sandwiches and other food from passengers on a ferry from the UK, blaming new trade rules. Officers are seen stopping drivers at the Hook of Holland port, in the footage filmed last week by broadcaster Avrotros. “Welcome to the Brexit, sir ... I’m sorry,” one official says as he seizes the foil-wrapped sandwiches of one stunned driver, who is said by the broadcaster to be Polish. The driver asks the customs officer if he can “take off the meat and you leave me the bread?” “No, everything will be confiscated,” the officer replies. Another driver is seen having fish products seized. Drivers cannot say they were not warned: The British government last month gave the example of ham and cheese sandwiches of a food that could not cross to the continent after the UK formally abandoned EU trade rules on Jan. 1.

UNITED STATES

Manatee culprit sought

Florida and federal wildlife officials are investigating reports of a manatee found with “Trump” drawn on its back in the Homosassa River. The aquatic mammal was spotted over the weekend in the Citrus County river, the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. “West Indian manatees are essential members of the ecosystems in which they inhabit, and are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” USFWS Director Aurelia Skipwith said in a statement. The manatee does not appear to be seriously injured, officials said. It appears that the word was written in algae that had grown on the animal’s back, not scratched into its skin. The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit group, is offering a US$5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

NEW ZEALAND

Travelers need testing

The government is to ask international travelers from most countries to show negative COVID-19 test results before boarding flights to the country as new contagious variants of COVID-19 spread across globally. “Given the high rates of infection in many countries and evidence of the global spread of more transmissible variants, it’s clear that most global air routes will be of critical concern for the foreseeable future,” COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Gorillas catch COVID-19

Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for COVID-19, with some experiencing symptoms, in what is believed to be the first outbreak among such primates in captivity. Park executive director Lisa Peterson told reporters on Monday that eight gorillas who live together at the park are believed to have the virus and several have been coughing. It appears the infection came from a member of the park’s wildlife care team who also tested positive for the virus, but has been asymptomatic.

CANADA

Man-walking woman fined

Police have fined a woman whose dogged determination to dodge a strict new curfew saw her taking a man for a walk — on a leash. Quebec Province has imposed an 8pm curfew in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, but residents are allowed to take dogs for walks close to home. Police in Sherbrooke, about 150km east of Montreal, on Saturday stopped a woman who was walking with a man on a leash. When they confronted her, she replied with a straight face “that she was walking her dog.” Sherbrooke police spokeswoman Isabelle Gendron said police believed the woman was “testing us.”

GERMANY

Darknet marketplace shut

Oldenburg police have taken down the “world’s largest” darknet marketplace, whose Australian alleged operator used it to sell drugs, stolen credit card data and malware, prosecutors said yesterday. The police, as part of an international operation, “were able to arrest the alleged operator of suspected world’s largest illegal marketplace on the darknet, the DarkMarket, at the weekend,” they said in a statement. “Investigators were able to shut down the marketplace and turn off the server on Monday.”

INDIA

Army firm in Ladakh: chief

Army chief of staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane yesterday said that he expected talks with China would lead to an amicable solution to the Himalayan border crisis, but the army is ready to hold its ground for as long as it takes. Local and Chinese troops were holding their positions, although Chinese troops had pulled back from some training areas on the adjacent Tibetan plateau, he said. “If the talks get prolonged, so be it,” he told reporters in an annual briefing on the situation in Ladakh region. “We are prepared to hold our ground where we are, for as long as it takes, to achieve our national goals and interests. Naravane said he expected another round of talks soon.

UGANDA

Opposition decries violence

Opposition figures yesterday criticized widespread violence by security forces ahead of tomorrow’s presidential election, while main challenger Bobi Wine said soldiers who raided his home yesterday morning arrested a security guard and beat two gardeners badly. “The terror, frankly, is unprecedented,” Kizza Besigye, a veteran opposition leader who challenged longtime President Yoweri Museveni in four elections, said at a opposition news conference in Kampala. “Violence, terror seem to be scaled up with every coming election. This election has witnessed untold violence. It gets worse and worse by the day.”

SOUTH KOREA

Hunt on for casino official

The Jeju Provincial Police Agency said officers are searching for a female casino executive who disappeared after her employer discovered 14.6 billion won (US$13 million) in cash missing from the resort’s coffer. Hong Kong-based Landing International Development, which operates Jeju Shinhwa World, said on its Web site that it was unable to reach the employee, a Malaysian national, who did not return to work after going on vacation at the end of last month. The missing funds — all in cash — would be too heavy and bulky at about 280kg for one person to carry out of the casino, let alone transport off the Jeje Island. Police secured surveillance camera footage from the casino, but the video around the time the funds might have disappeared was erased, Yonhap News Agency said.

SOUTH KOREA

Collar speaks for dogs

A startup has developed an artificial intelligence(AI)-powered dog collar that can detect five emotions in canines by monitoring their barks using voice recognition technology. The Petpuls collar can tell pet owners through a smartphone application if their dogs are happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad. It also tracks dogs’ physical activity and rest. “This device gives a dog a voice so that humans can understand,” Petpuls Lab director of global marketing Andrew Gil said. The collar has a 90 percent average accuracy rate of emotional recognition, according to Seoul National University, which tested the device.