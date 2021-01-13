Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday told a meeting of ruling party executives that he would declare a state of emergency for the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to stem the spread of COVID-19, Kyodo news reported.
Responding to pressure from Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures in eastern Japan, Suga last week declared a one-month state of emergency for that region until Feb. 7.
However, the number of coronavirus cases has also climbed in the west, prompting Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to also seek a state of emergency. The government is finalizing plans to do so today, and could also consider adding the central prefectures of Aichi — home to Toyota Motor Corp — and Gifu, Kyodo reported, citing government sources.
Adding those five prefectures would mean a state of emergency for about half of Japan’s population of 126 million people.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not confirm the report, saying only that the government would “swiftly” consider the measures for the Osaka area.
Suga has been criticized for what many said was a slow, confusing and piecemeal response to the COVID-19 pandemic as coronavirus infections hover near record highs.
A Kyodo survey published on Sunday showed about 79 percent saying Suga’s decision to call the state of emergency for Tokyo came too late.
The Japanese government is also asking residents of the Tokyo area to stay in as much as possible, and for bars and restaurants to close by 8pm.
“Please refrain from going out not only at night, but also during the day,” Japanese Minister of Economy Yasutoshi Nishimura wrote on Twitter, noting that there had been no decrease in daytime outings over the three-day weekend even under the state of emergency.
HONG KONG COMPARISON: Chinese took to the Internet to comment on the turmoil, saying that international disapproval revealed the ‘double standards’ of the West China’s Internet erupted in mirth at the US’ troubled democracy after supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong protests of 2019. China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times yesterday posted side-by-side photographs on Twitter comparing Hong Kong protesters occupying the territory’s Legislative Council Complex in July 2019 with Wednesday’s Washington riot. The latter saw hardcore Trump fans invade the Capitol to protest Trump’s election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building. “@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold,’” the Global
US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington. Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began. Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people. “This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing.
A persistent blizzard on Saturday blanketed large parts of Spain with an unusual amount of snow, killing at least four people and leaving thousands trapped in vehicles or at train stations and airports that suspended all services. The national weather agency reported that as of 7am, the snowfall in Madrid reached a level unseen in a half-century. More than 50cm of snow fell in the Spanish capital, the weather agency AEMET said. The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the Andalucia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola.
Browsing the Internet as a young policeman in China, Ma Baoli (馬保力) recalls the sheer volume of Web pages telling him he was a pervert, diseased and in need of treatment — simply because he was gay. “I felt extremely lonely after I became aware of my sexual orientation,” said Ma, at the time a newly minted officer in a small coastal city. Two decades later, the softly spoken 43-year-old now helms Blued, one of the world’s largest dating platforms for gay men. The app went public in July last year with a US$85 million debut on the NASDAQ, a remarkable tech success