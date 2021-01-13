Scientists at the WHO said that mass vaccinations would not bring about herd immunity to COVID-19 this year, even as one leading producer boosted its production forecast.
Infection numbers are surging around the world, especially in Europe, where nations have been forced to ramp up virus restrictions even as vaccines are rolled out.
WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Monday said that it would take time to produce and give enough shots to halt the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 90 million people worldwide, with deaths approaching 2 million.
“We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021,” she said, stressing the need to maintain physical distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing.
Experts are also concerned about the rapid spread of new variants of the virus, such as the one first detected in the UK, which is feared to be significantly more transmissible.
England on Monday opened seven mass vaccination sites to fight a surge fueled by that variant, which is threatening to overwhelm hospitals.
However, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty told the BBC that “the next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS [National Health Service].”
Portugal was facing a new lockdown because of a spike in cases and deaths, as Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa tested positive for the virus.
The 72-year-old was asymptomatic and isolating in the presidential palace in Lisbon, his office said.
Slovakia was preparing to start a new round of mass testing, Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic said late on Monday, following a first nationwide screening in November last year.
“From next weekend at the latest, we will run a mass test every week until we get the situation under control. There is no other way,” said Matovic, who tested positive last month after an EU summit.
German company BioNTech, which partnered with Pfizer to produce the first vaccine approved in the West, said it could produce millions more doses than originally expected this year, boosting the production forecast from 1.3 billion to 2 billion.
The announcement was a boost to countries struggling to deliver the shots, but the company also warned that COVID-19 will “likely become an endemic disease,” with vaccines needed to fight new variants and a “naturally waning immune response.”
Officials in Russia said they would trial a one-dose version of country’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of efforts to provide a stopgap solution for badly hit countries.
India, with the world’s second-highest number of infections, is set to begin giving shots to its 1.3 billion people from Saturday in a colossal and complex undertaking.
US president-elect Joe Biden, who has pledged to devote all available resources to fight the pandemic, received his second vaccine dose on Monday.
There have been surges in Asia as well, where many nations avoided the high death tolls and infection rates seen in Europe and the US in the early months of the pandemic.
