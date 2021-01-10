North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the US is his nuclear-armed nation’s “principal enemy,” state media reported yesterday, as he threw down the diplomatic gauntlet to the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden.
The declaration comes less than two weeks ahead of Biden’s inauguration and follows a tumultuous relationship between Kim and outgoing US President Donald Trump.
Kim and Trump first engaged in a war of words and mutual threats, before an extraordinary diplomatic “bromance” that featured headline-grabbing summits and declarations of love by the US president.
Photo: AFP / KCNA VIA KNS
Little substantive progress was made, with the process deadlocked after their February 2019 meeting in Hanoi broke down over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.
North Korea should focus on “containing and subduing the US, the fundamental obstacle to the development of our revolution and our foremost principal enemy,” Kim told the five-yearly congress of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
“The real intention of its policy toward the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] will never change, whoever comes into power in the US,” it quoted him as saying, without specifically mentioning Biden.
“The check has come due on the Singapore and Hanoi Summits,” Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment wrote on Twitter. “And the Biden administration gets to pick up the tab.”
The change of leadership in Washington presents a challenge for Pyongyang, which has previously called Biden a “rabid dog,” while he characterized Kim as a “thug” during the presidential debates.
The US is expected to return to more orthodox diplomatic approaches under Biden, such as insisting on extensive progress at working-level talks before any leaders’ summit would be considered.
Kim “sees a stalemate that won’t change anytime soon,” said Harry Kazianis of the Center for the National Interest.
The Biden administration was unlikely to react strongly to Kim’s comments as they were “only words,” said Cho Seong-ryoul of the Institute for National Security Strategy in Seoul.
“But if the North carries them into action with provocation or launches, I expect it to respond severely,” Cho added.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
HONG KONG COMPARISON: Chinese took to the Internet to comment on the turmoil, saying that international disapproval revealed the ‘double standards’ of the West China’s Internet erupted in mirth at the US’ troubled democracy after supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong protests of 2019. China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times yesterday posted side-by-side photographs on Twitter comparing Hong Kong protesters occupying the territory’s Legislative Council Complex in July 2019 with Wednesday’s Washington riot. The latter saw hardcore Trump fans invade the Capitol to protest Trump’s election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building. “@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold,’” the Global
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next
US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington. Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began. Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people. “This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing.