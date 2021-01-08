British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) on Wednesday became one of the first major brands to back a drive to stop forced labor in cotton and garment sourcing from China’s Xinjiang region.
M&S signed a call to action by The Coalition to End Forced Labour in the Uyghur Region — consisting of more than 300 civil society groups — to cut ties with suppliers in China that profit from the forced labor of the ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims.
“This is in line with the company’s long-term focus on ensuring its supply chains are sustainable and ethical, where workers are treated fairly, and their human rights are respected,” the company said on its Web site.
Photo: AFP
The UN estimates China has detained at least 1 million Uighurs and other minorities in camps in Xinjiang, where many of them are said to be put to work in textile factories.
US think tank the Center for Global Policy has said at least 570,000 people were forced to pick cotton by hand under a labor program targeting ethnic minority groups in the region.
China has denied mistreatment and said the camps offer vocational training and help to fight terrorism and extremism.
M&S said it did not work with any supplier in or source from Xinjiang, but publicly supported the call to action to “help play its part in driving meaningful change at scale.”
Xinjiang, home to about 11 million ethnic Uighurs, produces about 85 percent of China’s cotton and 20 percent of the global supply, which is used by fashion brands worldwide.
“When it comes to sustainable and ethical clothing, we can only achieve real change at scale by working with others,” M&S Clothing & Home managing director Richard Price said.
Anti-slavery organizations welcomed the announcement by M&S and urged other global retailers to follow suit.
Some brands have privately backed the appeal and should soon go public with their support, said Chloe Cranston, business and human rights manager at Anti-Slavery International.
“Other big companies are close to committing, and we hope M&S’ public statement will push them over the line,” she said.
While most brands say they do not have relationships with factories in Xinjiang, their supply chains are likely tainted by cotton picked by Uighurs that is exported across China and used by other suppliers, campaigners and researchers have said.
Several clothing giants, from Gap to Zara owner Inditex, said last year that they did not source from Xinjiang, but could not confirm their operations were free of cotton from the area.
Anti-Slavery International and the French labor rights coalition Collectif Ethique sur l’etiquette have urged governments to make companies liable for abuses in their supply chains, saying well-meaning words fell short of action.
Additional reporting by AFP
