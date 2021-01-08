US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington.
Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began.
Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing. He said: ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,’” she said according to video posted by WCIA-TV.
The comment is often attributed to Hitler, who organized youth groups to introduce children to National Socialist ideologies.
Republican lawmakers and officials, including US Representative Adam Kinzinger and Illinois state Republican Party chairman Tim Schneider condemned the comments.
“That language is wrong and disgusting. We urge Congresswoman Miller to apologize,” Schneider said in a statement.
Illinois Governor Jay Robert Pritzker, a Democrat who is Jewish, called the remarks “unfathomable.”
“Hitler got nothing right,” he told reporters. “This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics.”
The World Jewish Congress, an international organization, blasted Miller’s comment as “simply outrageous.”
“One might expect this from white supremacists or neo-Nazis, but hearing the words ‘Hitler was right’ from the mouth of a member of the United States Congress is beyond acceptable behavior by any standards,” World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder said in a statement.
Messages left for a spokeswomen for Miller and Moms for America were not returned.
