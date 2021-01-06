Trump’s EPA finalizes last-minute limits on science used in rulemaking

Reuters, WASHINGTON





The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head on Monday said that he has finalized a rule to limit what scientific research the agency can use to formulate regulations, in a concession to big business weeks before US President Donald Trump leaves office.

Under the rule, the EPA can no longer rely on scientific research that is underpinned by confidential medical and industry data.

Opponents of the rule, including public health advocates and environmentalists, said that it would harm human health protections by making it harder to craft air and water regulations.

US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler speaks to reporters at the US Department of Justice in Washington on Sept. 14 last year. Photo: Reuters

For decades, the EPA has relied on scientific research rooted in confidential medical and industry data as a basis for its air, water and chemicals rules. While the agency publishes large amounts of research and data, the confidential material has been held back.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal that the agency had relied on “secret science,” but that the Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science rule would allow more public scrutiny of the science used in rulemaking.

“Our rule will prioritize transparency and increase opportunities for the public to access the ‘dose response’ data that underlie significant regulations and influential scientific information,” Wheeler said.

He said that dose-response data “explain the relationship between the amount of a chemical or pollutant, and its effect on human health and the environment.”

The rule is likely to be overturned by US president-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20.

When the rule was proposed in 2018, it was billed by then-EPA administrator Scott Pruitt as a way to boost transparency for the benefit of the industries that the agency regulates.

Environmentalists denounced the rule.

“If left unchallenged, this rule would essentially bar the agency from using the most relevant medical studies when creating rules about air pollution, toxic chemicals, water contaminants and more, and could force the agency to revoke decades of clean air protections,” former EPA Science Advisory Board director Chris Zarba said.