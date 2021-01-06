The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head on Monday said that he has finalized a rule to limit what scientific research the agency can use to formulate regulations, in a concession to big business weeks before US President Donald Trump leaves office.
Under the rule, the EPA can no longer rely on scientific research that is underpinned by confidential medical and industry data.
Opponents of the rule, including public health advocates and environmentalists, said that it would harm human health protections by making it harder to craft air and water regulations.
For decades, the EPA has relied on scientific research rooted in confidential medical and industry data as a basis for its air, water and chemicals rules. While the agency publishes large amounts of research and data, the confidential material has been held back.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal that the agency had relied on “secret science,” but that the Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science rule would allow more public scrutiny of the science used in rulemaking.
“Our rule will prioritize transparency and increase opportunities for the public to access the ‘dose response’ data that underlie significant regulations and influential scientific information,” Wheeler said.
He said that dose-response data “explain the relationship between the amount of a chemical or pollutant, and its effect on human health and the environment.”
The rule is likely to be overturned by US president-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20.
When the rule was proposed in 2018, it was billed by then-EPA administrator Scott Pruitt as a way to boost transparency for the benefit of the industries that the agency regulates.
Environmentalists denounced the rule.
“If left unchallenged, this rule would essentially bar the agency from using the most relevant medical studies when creating rules about air pollution, toxic chemicals, water contaminants and more, and could force the agency to revoke decades of clean air protections,” former EPA Science Advisory Board director Chris Zarba said.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
MALAYSIAN TRAGEDY: The French-Irish teen’s body was found in a stream in the jungle after a 10-day hunt by hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by “misadventure” after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family vacation and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled yesterday. The mother of Nora Quoirin, watching proceedings online, bowed her head as the verdict was delivered, with the coroner also saying there was no sign that the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted. The teenager’s body was discovered after a hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. Police said that there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved