The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance.
Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas.
With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier and Milford Sound have recorded a huge decline in visitors, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reports.
Photo: Bloomberg
However, regions within driving distance of major cities — including Northland, Coromandel and the top of the South Island — have seen high growth as New Zealanders responded to the government’s call to support the struggling tourism industry and “see your own backyard.”
The so-called “Great Walks” were also proving popular over the summer, with the occupancy rates of the DOC-managed huts for hikers’ overnight stays along the trails averaging 83 percent full.
The top of the South Island was shaping up to be especially busy, with the Abel Tasman coastal track recording more than double the bookings of any other Great Walk, and Ttaranui proving the country’s most popular campsite.
More than 42,000 beds have been booked from early last month to the end of next month.
DOC Director-General Lou Sanson expressed disappointment that the buoyancy in visitor numbers had been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife being disturbed.
He said he had hoped that New Zealand vacationers would show greater respect for their local environment.
“Sadly, we’re still seeing people doing things that put our unique species at significant risk, such as feeding kea and disturbing seals, dolphins and penguins,” Sanson told the radio station.
His rebuke comes after concerns about the impact of freedom campers this summer.
Early last month, Whangrei people spoke of issues associated with the 160 percent increase in freedom campers to the district since 2015, including public nudity and urination.
New Zealand Minister for Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash, has said he intends to ban the lease or renting of vans without toilet facilities to international visitors, in a bid to combat waste.
“If the driver or the passenger wants to go to the toilet — we all know examples of this — they pull over to the road and they shit in our waterways,” he told RNZ’s Morning Report last month.
“If you’re willing to pay for a campervan, at least you have the ability to dispose of your excrement in a way that meets our sustainability goals, and, quite frankly, our brand,” he said.
Once borders reopened New Zealand would “unashamedly” target the super-wealthy from overseas ahead of freedom campers and backpackers, Nash said — prompting complaints that he was oversimplifying at the expense of younger and lower-income visitors.
Freedom camping, and unedifying waste disposal, is also not strictly the purview of foreigners.
This year the government invested US$8 million in the Responsible Camping Project, which supports councils to offer infrastructure and educational resources for people wanting to camp in their area.
Queenstown Lakes District Council has hired eight “freedom camping ambassadors” to inform visitors to the area of the rules and facilities.
Council spokesman Craig Gallagher told RNZ that the uptick in first-time freedom campers from other parts in New Zealand would need to be managed.
“We know that Kiwis are travelling — people who have never got in tents or camper vans,” he said. “It’s amazing they are getting out and doing that and supporting the local economy. We are just there to educate those people, in the same way we educated the international [travelers] prior.”
SEROLOGICAL SURVEY: About 4.4 percent of Wuhan residents were found to have COVID-19 antibodies, which means up to 500,000 people were infected at some point The scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, early this year might have been nearly 10 times the recorded tally, a study conducted by China’s public health authorities indicated, leaving the city where the novel coronavirus first took hold still well short of the immunity required to protect against a potential resurgence. About 4.4 percent of those tested were found to have specific antibodies that can fight off the pathogen that causes COVID-19, indicating they were infected some time in the past, according to a serological survey of more than 34,000 people conducted in April by the Chinese Center for
Most people who head to Woosung Street in Hong Kong’s old-school neighborhood of Jordan are visiting its popular restaurants serving everything from curries to seafood. Others might be headed for a lone refrigerator, painted blue, with a sign that reads: “Give what you can give, take what you need to take.” The door of the fridge sitting outside a hockey academy opens to reveal it is stuffed with packets of instant noodles, biscuits, tins of food, and even socks and towels for anyone who might need them. Ahmen Khan, founder of a sports foundation on the same street, said that he was inspired
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater