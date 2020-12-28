A 2,000-year-old fast-food stall unearthed from the ash of Pompeii has given researchers new clues about the snacking habits of the ancient Romans.
The ornate snack bar counter, decorated with polychrome patterns and frozen in time by volcanic ash, was partially exhumed last year, but archeologists extended work on the site to reveal it in its full glory.
Pompeii was buried in a sea of boiling lava when the volcano on nearby Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, killing between 2,000 and 15,000 people.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Archeologists continue to make discoveries there.
The thermopolium — from the Greek “thermos” for hot and “poleo” to sell — at what was a busy intersection of Silver Wedding Street and Alley of Balconies, was the Roman-era equivalent of a fast-food snack stall.
The team found duck bone fragments, as well as the remains of pigs, goats, fish and snails in earthenware pots. Some of the ingredients had been cooked together like a Roman-era paella.
Photo: AFP / Pompei Press Office
Crushed fava beans, used to modify the taste of wine, were found at the bottom of one jar.
The counter appears to have been closed in a hurry and abandoned by its owners — perhaps as the first rumblings of the eruption were felt, Archaeological Park of Pompeii director-general Massimo Osanna told Ansa news agency.
Amphorae, a water tower and a fountain were found alongside human remains, including those of a man believed to have been aged around 50 and discovered near a child’s bed.
“It is possible that someone, perhaps the oldest man, stayed behind and perished during the first phase of the eruption,” Osanna told ANSA news agency.
The remains of another person were also found and could have been an opportunist thief or someone fleeing the eruption who was “surprised by the burning vapors just as he had his hand on the lid of the pot that he had just opened,” Osanna added.
In the latest stage of their work, archeologists uncovered a number of still life scenes, including depictions of animals believed to have been on the menu, notably mallard ducks and a rooster, for serving up with wine or hot beverages.
Previously unearthed was a fresco bearing an image of a Nereid nymph riding a seahorse and gladiators in combat.
“As well as bearing witness to daily life in Pompeii, the possibilities to analyze afforded by this thermopolium are exceptional, because for the first time we have excavated a site in its entirety,” Osanna said.
The thermopolium was very popular in the Roman world. Pompeii alone had about 80.
The massive site that spreads over 44 hectares is what remains of one of the richest cities in the Roman empire. Layers of ash buried many buildings and objects in a nearly pristine state, including curled-up corpses of victims.
Pompeii is Italy’s second-most visited site after the Colosseum in Rome and last year attracted about 4 million tourists.
CONFLICTED VIEWS: Although many see Cairo as the birthplace of belly dancing, authorities in the country have in the past few years started targeting performers At a Cairo wedding hall, Russian belly dancer Anastasia Biserova shimmied to the dance floor in a bright, high-slit skirt and an elaborately sequined bra top. She swirled her diaphanous pink shawl and glided through the hall as a band pumped out music, while the crowd broke into rapturous applause — all captured in a video posted online. “There is no country around the world that appreciates belly dancing like Egypt,” she said. “Here, there is a growing trend to invite foreign belly dancers to weddings, nightclubs and other events,” she added. Biserova moved to Cairo more than four years ago and has built
Most people who head to Woosung Street in Hong Kong’s old-school neighborhood of Jordan are visiting its popular restaurants serving everything from curries to seafood. Others might be headed for a lone refrigerator, painted blue, with a sign that reads: “Give what you can give, take what you need to take.” The door of the fridge sitting outside a hockey academy opens to reveal it is stuffed with packets of instant noodles, biscuits, tins of food, and even socks and towels for anyone who might need them. Ahmen Khan, founder of a sports foundation on the same street, said that he was inspired
COUNTERMEASURES: Some local governments have asked residents living with elderly or ill people to don masks even when they are at home to protect them Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that there was no need to call a national state of emergency, even as healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise. Suga said the head of the government’s expert panel on the COVID-19 pandemic had told him “we’re not there yet” with regards to calling a state of emergency. “We need to show the results of our coronavirus countermeasures,” Suga said during an interview on national television late on Monday. “I’ll spearhead the effort with a mindset to do everything that must be done.” Suga’s
The Philippine government yesterday said it would prosecute a police officer over the deaths of a mother and son, after a video of the point-blank shooting went viral in social media, prompting renewed calls against police violence and extrajudicial killings. Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca is facing double murder charges over the death of Sonya Gregorio and her son, Frank Anthony, who were Nuezca’s neighbors in Tarlac Province, a police report said, adding that he has surrendered to authorities. A video of the shooting has been circulating on social media, although YouTube Inc removed it because of violent content. #StopTheKillingsPH is one