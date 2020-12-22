A host of musicians, actors and sports stars have joined up with businesses and environmental groups in what they hope would be a successful push to get more people to ditch meat, fish and dairy in the new year.
Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, Paul McCartney, Ricky Gervais, Lily Cole and Alan Cumming have all signed a letter calling for people to change their diet for “Veganuary” next month.
“We cannot tackle climate change while we farm and eat animals on an industrial scale,” the open letter written by the Veganuary association says.
Photo: AFP
Other signatories include Chris Packham, the environmental campaigner and TV presenter; Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr; cricketer Jason Gillespie; businesswoman Deborah Meaden; and comedians John Bishop, Sara Pascoe and Jon Richardson.
Packham said there was a clear link between the climate crisis, large-scale meat-eating and COVID-19.
“This virus leapt from animals into us as SARS, Ebola and HIV did — all because we were abusing the natural environment and the animals that live there,” he said. “So nature has taught us a very harsh and cold lesson. If we don’t start understanding that we are all connected implicitly to nature, and that what we eat impacts on nature, we’re in deep trouble. That’s why the environmental aspect of veganism or vegetarianism — or anyone changing their diet — has come to the forefront.”
Veganuary’s organizers hope to persuade 500,000 people to try veganism next month. About 350,000 took part last year.
Global meat sales had begun to decline last year, after rising from about 71 million tonnes a year in 1961 to 340 million tonnes in 2018, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
In the UK, sales of beef, lamb and pork dropped by up to 4 percent last Christmas, and supermarkets cater for rising numbers of “flexitarians” — those who cut back on meat.
However, COVID-19 lockdowns have fuelled a boom in meat consumption.
According to market researcher Kantar, sales of turkeys were up 36 percent on last year, and sales of red meat and poultry grew by more than 10 percent each month until September.
The Veganuary letter sets out the environmental arguments against meat.
“Animal agriculture is responsible for an estimated 14.5 percent of all human-generated greenhouse gas emissions,” it says. “In recent years, more than 80 percent of deforestation in Brazil was to graze farmed animals, and still more forests are destroyed to grow crops to feed animals on farms around the world. Deforestation is serious for lots of reasons. It pushes wild species to extinction. It displaces indigenous peoples. It drives climate change. And it brings us in ever closer contact with wild animals and any viruses they may harbor, raising the risk of another pandemic.”
Packham said there was evidence that soya produced in felled Brazilian rainforest had been used to feed chickens sold in UK supermarkets and fast-food outlets: “If you put that chicken in your mouth, you’re connecting yourself very directly with deforestation in South America.”
However, ethical eating was difficult even for vegans, he added.
“Palm oil has led to the deforestation of Indonesia and Malaysia, and it’s in biscuits, shampoo … it’s frankly everywhere. We each of us consume 8kg to 9kg every year,” he said.
The solution is not for the whole population to turn vegan, he said.
“The people I call ultra-vegans just want to stop all meat consumption overnight. But that would be no good for meat farmers. It would be no good for our landscapes, where low-intensity, good-quality animal husbandry and livestock farming are actually good for biodiversity. What we need is a transition where we eat less meat and pay more for it so we can put the profit in the farmer’s pocket,” he said.
Toni Vernelli of Veganuary said that while this year had brought hardship and heartbreak, it had also brought “an opportunity to change and build a better future.”
“Our united message is one of hope, but we must all act now,” he said.
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based
REIMAGINED BY-PRODUCT: Food based on protein sourced from chicken feathers might be offered in waste-conscious restaurants first, Sorawut Kittibanthorn said When Sorawut Kittibanthorn was looking for new types of waste to recycle, the then London-based student was drawn to the millions of tonnes of chicken feathers being discarded each year. Now back home in Thailand, the 30-year-old is seeking funding to continue his research into how to convert the nutrient component found in the feathers into a powder that can be transformed into a lean, protein-rich source of edible food. “Chicken feather contains protein and if we are able to serve this protein to others in the world, the demand from everyone ... will help reduce waste,” Sorawut said. Indeed, the potential appears
Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to “point” and ask for help, researchers said in a study published yesterday. The study involved 11 kangaroos that lived in captivity, but had not been domesticated. Ten of the 11 marsupials intently gazed at researchers when they were unable to open a box containing food, the report said. Nine alternately looked at the human and at the container, as a way of pointing or gesturing toward the object, it said. “We interpreted this as a deliberate form of communication, a request for help,” Alan McElligott, the