As European nations squabble over whether to reopen ski stations, Switzerland on Friday said that its winter resorts can open over Christmas with tighter protection measures — while amateur festive sing-songs are banned.
Rival European countries are at odds over whether to allow skiers to hit the slopes over the Christmas period, amid fears that winter sports crowds could help spread COVID-19.
“The ski areas in Switzerland will be able to remain open during the Christmas holidays,” the Swiss government said in a statement. “But they must rigorously apply strict protection plans and capacity limits... The aim is to prevent the spread of the virus in tourist areas.”
Photo: AP
The statement said there would be no capacity limit on the slopes themselves, but trains and cable cars can be only two-thirds full, while physical distancing must be maintained.
Masks and distancing are mandatory in lines, and on ski lifts and chair lifts.
Restaurants in ski areas can stay open, but diners can only come inside once a table is free.
“These measures will reduce gatherings and therefore the risk of contamination,” the Swiss government said.
The winter ski season has been the subject of debate as Germany, France and Italy pushed for an EU-wide ban on ski tourism until early next month.
Besides the skiing rules, Switzerland announced reduced capacity limits in larger shops, contact tracing for groups of diners in all restaurants and recommended more widespread working from home during the festive period.
Meanwhile, most Christmas caroling has been put on ice.
“Singing, whether indoors or outdoors, is not permitted, apart from in a family setting” or schools, the Swiss government said.
“This ban covers choirs and congregations at religious services and certain New Year celebrations involving singing,” although professional choirs and singers are exempt, it said.
On New Year’s Eve, closing time for restaurants would be extended from 11pm to 1am in a bid to reduce the risk of spontaneous private gatherings.
In Switzerland, COVID-19 cases jumped in early October as the second wave hit, and the government imposed restrictions.
Daily new case numbers have been falling since peaking in late October.
However, “the epidemiological situation in Switzerland remains extremely serious,” the government said, with infection rates stagnating at a high level or even rising in some regions, while hospitals are “still extremely strained.”
So far, 344,497 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Switzerland, while 5,293 people have died.
From Monday next week, Switzerland is to impose mandatory quarantine for 10 days on people coming from the US, Poland, Portugal and Serbia, plus certain regions of neighboring Italy and Austria.
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
‘POLICE EVERYWHERE’: A law that would criminalize the publication of images of police officers was passed by the National Assembly and awaits Senate approval Violent clashes erupted in Paris on Saturday as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against new security legislation, with tensions intensified by the police beating and racial abuse of a black man that shocked France. Several fires were started in Paris, sending acrid smoke into the air, as protesters vented their anger against the security law, which would restrict the publication of police officers’ faces. About 46,000 people marched in Paris and 133,000 in total nationwide, the French Ministry of the Interior said. Protest organizers said about 500,000 joined nationwide, including 200,000 in the capital. French President Emmanuel Macron late
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare