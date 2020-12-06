Rivals Qatar and Saudi Arabia, along with neutral Oman and Kuwait, on Friday said that progress had been made toward resolving a Gulf crisis that has pitted a regional group of nations against Doha.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped Washington could broker a resolution, but warned that he was “out of the prediction business in terms of timing”, signaling a breakthrough might not be imminent.
Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed Al Sabah, whose country is leading mediation efforts, said that all sides had expressed keenness for a “final agreement” during recent “fruitful discussions,” which have included the US.
Qatar and Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministers, along with Oman’s ministry of foreign affairs, tweeted similarly worded statements thanking Kuwait and the US for their efforts to resolve the spat, but gave no details on the talks.
Saudi Arabia led its allies the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt to cut ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of backing radical Islamist movements and Iran, charges Doha denies.
They subsequently forced out Qataris residing in their countries, closed their airspace to Qatari aircraft and sealed their borders and ports, separating some mixed-nationality families.
“We have achieved certain progress at a certain point of time more than a year ago, and then things have slowed,” Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.
“Right now, there are some movements that we hope will put an end [to] this crisis,” he said, without giving details. “We believe that Gulf unity is very important for the security of the region. This needless crisis needs to end based on mutual respect.”
Later at the same event, being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that a “final agreement looks in reach.”
Analysts had previously suggested that any breakthrough could only cover bilateral relations between Riyadh and Doha, excluding the UAE in particular, which has been the most vocal critic of Doha since the crisis began.
Prince Faisal’s comments could mean that a broader thaw is on the horizon, but Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to weigh in on the progress of efforts to resolve the crisis.
US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is reported to have raised the Gulf crisis and pushed for progress toward ending the spat during a visit to Qatar on Wednesday.
Kushner also visited leaders in Saudi Arabia as part of the trip.
“It’s time for this conflict to be resolved,” said Pompeo, who spoke via videoconference at the Manama Dialogue conference on regional security.
Saudi Arabia’s closure of its airspace has forced Qatar Airways to fly over Iran, reportedly paying Tehran US$100 million annually to do so.
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
‘POLICE EVERYWHERE’: A law that would criminalize the publication of images of police officers was passed by the National Assembly and awaits Senate approval Violent clashes erupted in Paris on Saturday as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against new security legislation, with tensions intensified by the police beating and racial abuse of a black man that shocked France. Several fires were started in Paris, sending acrid smoke into the air, as protesters vented their anger against the security law, which would restrict the publication of police officers’ faces. About 46,000 people marched in Paris and 133,000 in total nationwide, the French Ministry of the Interior said. Protest organizers said about 500,000 joined nationwide, including 200,000 in the capital. French President Emmanuel Macron late
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare