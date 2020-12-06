Gulf nations and Washington signal progress over Qatar

AFP, DOHA





Rivals Qatar and Saudi Arabia, along with neutral Oman and Kuwait, on Friday said that progress had been made toward resolving a Gulf crisis that has pitted a regional group of nations against Doha.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped Washington could broker a resolution, but warned that he was “out of the prediction business in terms of timing”, signaling a breakthrough might not be imminent.

Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed Al Sabah, whose country is leading mediation efforts, said that all sides had expressed keenness for a “final agreement” during recent “fruitful discussions,” which have included the US.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministers, along with Oman’s ministry of foreign affairs, tweeted similarly worded statements thanking Kuwait and the US for their efforts to resolve the spat, but gave no details on the talks.

Saudi Arabia led its allies the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt to cut ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of backing radical Islamist movements and Iran, charges Doha denies.

They subsequently forced out Qataris residing in their countries, closed their airspace to Qatari aircraft and sealed their borders and ports, separating some mixed-nationality families.

“We have achieved certain progress at a certain point of time more than a year ago, and then things have slowed,” Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.

“Right now, there are some movements that we hope will put an end [to] this crisis,” he said, without giving details. “We believe that Gulf unity is very important for the security of the region. This needless crisis needs to end based on mutual respect.”

Later at the same event, being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that a “final agreement looks in reach.”

Analysts had previously suggested that any breakthrough could only cover bilateral relations between Riyadh and Doha, excluding the UAE in particular, which has been the most vocal critic of Doha since the crisis began.

Prince Faisal’s comments could mean that a broader thaw is on the horizon, but Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to weigh in on the progress of efforts to resolve the crisis.

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is reported to have raised the Gulf crisis and pushed for progress toward ending the spat during a visit to Qatar on Wednesday.

Kushner also visited leaders in Saudi Arabia as part of the trip.

“It’s time for this conflict to be resolved,” said Pompeo, who spoke via videoconference at the Manama Dialogue conference on regional security.

Saudi Arabia’s closure of its airspace has forced Qatar Airways to fly over Iran, reportedly paying Tehran US$100 million annually to do so.