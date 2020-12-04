When COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan and the Chinese city went into a strict 76-day lockdown, Wang Fan (王帆) resolved to commemorate the turbulent period in the way he knew best — through beer.
Wang is a leading figure in the burgeoning world of Chinese craft beer, and the Wuhan native in 2013 founded one of the country’s first specialized breweries, the No. 18 Brewery.
His business — which includes four bars and a brewery in Wuhan — nearly folded after the city of 11 million people was on Jan. 23 forced into a particularly tough lockdown that would drag on until early April.
Photo: AFP
Warning: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health
Life is getting back to normal in Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first detected about a year ago before becoming a pandemic, but about 4,000 people died there, and the mental scars remain.
That traumatic period is recalled in a beer made by Wang and his team called Wuhan Jia Ha Zi You, or Wuhan Stay Strong.
Released in April, the beer was a way to “let people know our story” of what people in Wuhan endured, 36-year-old Wang said.
The cans have a label that peels back to reveal a chronology of those long weeks with haunting black-and-white photographs.
Pictures include medical personnel in hazmat suits, masked community workers and a deserted bridge crossing the Yangtze River.
There is also a poem inscribed on the wrap-around label by popular novelist Wang Xiaobo (王小波).
“If I can shine, don’t be afraid of darkness; if I am so beautiful, then all fear can be dispelled,” it reads.
Wuhan Stay Strong is a sweet, seasonal “sakura beer” inspired by the cherry blossoms that in spring give parts of Wuhan a pink hue.
There are about 30 craft-beer bars in Wuhan, and the scene is growing steadily, Wang Fan said.
His brewery is at the forefront locally and nationally, conjuring up beers that often incorporate features or ingredients that are particular to Wuhan and China.
They once made a “breakfast stout” that used black sesame seeds usually associated with a popular noodle dish usually eaten in the morning.
Another beer used Chinese tea, while another coconut.
Nine-Head Phoenix, an India pale ale, is named after a mythical creature once worshiped in what is now Hubei, the province that Wuhan is part of.
The No. 18 Brewery sells its beer, which has won an array of awards, not only in China, but also in Taiwan and Macau.
However, like many companies in Wuhan and beyond, the business has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For starters, they had to dump up to 12,000 liters of stock.
“It was devastating. We nearly collapsed. All of our bars were closed for more than three months,” Wang Fan said.
Life resumed only very slowly when the lockdown was lifted, but the summer months brought a welcome boom as the people of Wuhan let their hair down.
All 100,000 cans of Wuhan Stay Strong were snapped up.
“It sold out the minute we released it because everyone wants to support Wuhan in some way,” Wang Fan said.
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
‘POLICE EVERYWHERE’: A law that would criminalize the publication of images of police officers was passed by the National Assembly and awaits Senate approval Violent clashes erupted in Paris on Saturday as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against new security legislation, with tensions intensified by the police beating and racial abuse of a black man that shocked France. Several fires were started in Paris, sending acrid smoke into the air, as protesters vented their anger against the security law, which would restrict the publication of police officers’ faces. About 46,000 people marched in Paris and 133,000 in total nationwide, the French Ministry of the Interior said. Protest organizers said about 500,000 joined nationwide, including 200,000 in the capital. French President Emmanuel Macron late
Not enough beds and not enough doctors: a skyrocketing COVID-19 caseload is pushing hospitals in the Balkans to the cusp of collapse, in chaotic scenes reminding some medics of the region’s 1990s wars. After nearly a year of keeping outbreaks more or less under control, the nightmare scenario that the Balkans feared from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is now starting to unfold. In hard-hit Bosnia-Herzegovina, one doctor described the distress of having to juggle the care of multiple patients whose lives were hanging by a thread. “The situation reminds me of the war, and I’m afraid it could get even worse
SIGNIFICANT RULING: That male prisoners are denied a choice as to their hair length suggests they are treated less favourably than female prisoners, the judges wrote Prison staff were wrong to cut the hair of a former Hong Kong legislator known for his long locks, the territory’s top court said yesterday, in the second significant ruling against authorities this month. The decision came as powerful establishment voices called for an overhaul of the judiciary — something opponents fear could muzzle the Hong Kong legal system’s vaunted independence as Beijing cracks down on its critics. The ruling by the Hong Kong Final Court of Appeal is the culmination of a long legal battle by former Hong Kong legislator Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄), 64, who served a brief jail sentence in