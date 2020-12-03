Ellen Page comes out as transgender person Elliot Page

AFP, LOS ANGELES





The Oscar-nominated star of Juno has come out as transgender, writing on social media on Tuesday using the name Elliot Page.

In a landmark move for a top Hollywood actor, the performer formerly known as Ellen Page thanked supporters in the trans community for their help on the journey to “finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” wrote the Canadian-born Page, who has recently starred in Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy.

Actor Ellen Page arrives for a screening of My Days Of Mercy at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 15, 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE

The statement won praise across Hollywood and beyond, with GLAAD calling Page “remarkable” and “an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people.”

“He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people,” said Nick Adams, the group’s director of transgender media. “All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are.”

Netflix tweeted: “So proud of our superhero! We love you Elliot!”

Page, 33, burst onto the Hollywood scene with an Oscar-nominated role as a pregnant teenager in 2007 sleeper hit Juno.

The actor also appeared in the 2010 science fiction hit Inception opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, and the 2012 Woody Allen comedy To Rome with Love.

However, Page said that there was a downside.

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now ... I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence,” Page wrote.

Page also railed against politicians who “criminalize trans healthcare and deny our right to exist,” as well as influential public figures who use “a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community.”

“You have blood on your hands. You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community,” said Page, noting high rates of attempted suicide among the community.

Alphonso David, president of LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, thanked Page for “sharing your truth with us, and for shining a bright light on the challenges too many in our community face.”

“You aren’t being ‘canceled,’ you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks,” Page wrote.