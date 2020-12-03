NZ declares climate emergency

‘INSUFFICIENT’: Critics say Jacinda Ardern’s government has not done enough to enhance the nation’s ‘clean, green’ reputation and fulfill her environmental promises

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday declared a “climate emergency,” telling parliament that urgent action was needed for the sake of future generations.

Ardern said the science on climate change was clear and New Zealand had to acknowledge the threat.

She said the challenges posed by global warming meant parliament’s declaration — an act undertaken by more than a dozen other countries — was warranted.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks in the parliament in Wellington yesterday. Photo: AP

“In those cases where we do issue declarations, it is often where there is a threat to life, a threat to property and civil defense emergencies,” she told parliament.

“If we do not respond to climate change, we will continue to have these emergencies on our shores,” she added.

Lawmakers passed the largely symbolic emergency declaration by 76 votes to 43 after Ardern urged them to back the move.

“Vote in favor of this declaration, be on the right side of history, be part of the solution we must collectively deliver for the next generation,” she said.

The British parliament became the first in the world to declare a climate emergency, passing the motion in May last year, followed closely by Ireland.

According to The Climate Mobilization, a US lobby group pushing for such declarations, more than a dozen nations have followed suit, along with 1,800 local authorities in cities and towns globally.

The group has said that such declarations represent a critical first step in acknowledging the scale of the climate challenge and would spur action toward reversing global warming.

New Zealand’s opposition National Party rejected the climate emergency declaration, labeling it “virtue signaling.”

“It can do harm in making people think that by declaring an emergency something has happened, when it hasn’t,” National Party leader Judith Collins told Radio New Zealand. “It’s quite false and misleading.”

Ardern last year committed the nation to become carbon neutral by 2050 and to generate all its energy from renewable sources by 2035.

She has also halted all new offshore oil and gas exploration in the nation’s waters.

However, critics say that Ardern’s government has not done enough to enhance New Zealand’s “clean, green” reputation since she took office in 2017 after campaigning strongly on environmental issues.

Climate Action Tracker, an independent science-led assessment service, rates New Zealand’s climate policies “insufficient” to meet its goals under the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Greenpeace said that Ardern’s 2050 carbon-neutral pledge specifically excluded one of New Zealand’s major greenhouse gas sources — methane — to protect the lucrative agricultural sector.

Greenpeace campaigner Kate Simcock said Ardern’s action on climate did not match her rhetoric.

“When the house is on fire, there’s no point hitting the alarm without fighting the fire as well,” she said. “Fighting the fire in New Zealand means tackling agricultural emissions.”