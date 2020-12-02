Environmental groups yesterday faced off against Shell at a Dutch court in a landmark bid to force the oil giant to meet emissions targets in the Paris climate deal.
The case being heard in The Hague was launched last year by the Netherlands branch of Friends of the Earth and backed by 17,300 Dutch citizens who also registered as complainants.
Six other non-governmental organizations, including the Dutch branches of Greenpeace and Action Aid, are backing the lawsuit against the Anglo-Dutch multinational, whose failure to act “endangers the future of our children,” they said.
Photo: Reuters
The 2015 Paris Agreement committed all nations to cut carbon emissions to limit warming to 2°C above preindustrial levels and encouraged them to go down to 1.5°C.
Friends of the Earth said it was impossible to meet the goals without action from the world’s “biggest polluters,” such as Shell, which it said emits twice as much carbon dioxide as the entire Netherlands.
“This is a historic moment because we are backed by so many people,” Friends of the Earth Netherlands director Donald Pols said in a statement. “This is actually ‘the People versus Shell,’ a company that has got away with greenwashing for too long.”
There are to be four days of hearings at a district court in The Hague before the case is adjourned. Campaigners do not expect a verdict until the summer next year.
Shell said that the claims in the case are “inappropriate and legally without foundation.”
The oil giant has said that it would reduce the “net carbon footprint” of the products it sells by 30 percent by 2035, and reach 65 percent by 2050.
“What will accelerate the energy transition is effective policy, investment in technology and changing customer behavior. None of which will be achieved with this court action,” a Shell spokesman said in a statement.
However, campaigners want the court to order Shell to reduce its emissions by 45 percent by 2030.
The groups would be asking the judge to oblige Shell to reduce its emissions in accordance with the targets as agreed in the Paris accord, Pols said.
“This is a unique lawsuit with potentially significant consequences for the climate and the fossil fuel industry globally,” he said.
Dozens of protesters handed the lawsuit to Shell’s headquarters in the Netherlands in The Hague in April last year in what organizers said was the first case of its kind.
Shell was one of the 100 firms responsible for 71 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions since 1988, according to a report published in 2017 by the Carbon Disclosure Project.
Climate change is a pressing issue in the Netherlands because at least one-third of the nation is below sea level.
The Dutch government last year was ordered by a court to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25 percent by this year, following a legal challenge by another environmental group.
