A breakthrough on an initial agreement reached between Taliban and government negotiators has been held up at the last minute after the insurgent group balked at the document’s preamble because it mentioned the Afghan government by name.
Teams representing the Taliban and the Afghan government have been negotiating in the Qatari capital since September to reach a consensus on the modalities of peace talks, moving forward to help end decades of war in Afghanistan.
“The negotiating teams have so far agreed on all 21 articles that provide guiding principles for the negotiations,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said in a statement on Monday. “At this time, they continue to debate the preamble, in which some issues need further clarification.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Government and diplomatic sources said that when it came to signing the document last month, which was to include references to the “Islamic Republic of Afghanistan” — the official name of the Afghan government — the Taliban backed off.
The Taliban refuse to refer to the Afghan negotiating team as representatives of the government, as they contest the legitimacy of Ghani’s election.
“[The government and Taliban] prepared to sign the agreement,” a diplomat in Kabul familiar with process said, adding that the lead government negotiator was to sign the agreement as “chief negotiator for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.”
“The Taliban refused to accept that,” the diplomat said.
Another diplomatic source said there had been ongoing discord over the term “republic” and the Taliban’s reference to itself as an “Islamic Emirate.”
“The differences over the words “republic” and “emirate” triggered a deep suspicion between the negotiators,” he said. “The problem is complex as it leads to [implications over] the vision and aspiration of a country and how it wants to projected and perceived.”
One government source said the Afghan delegation would not walk away from talks, but feared the consequences of the new standoff.
