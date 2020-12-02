Virus Outbreak: Pandemic raising violence, trafficking

UN MEETING: Aside from a rise in domestic violence, Nobel laureate Nadia Murad said that lockdowns have pushed human trafficking further out of sight of law enforcement

AP, UNITED NATIONS





The COVID-19 pandemic has increased trafficking of women and gender-based violence, leaving the health and safety of women “on the line,” Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad said on Monday.

The 27-year-old activist, who was forced into sexual slavery by Islamic State fighters in Iraq, said that curfews, lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed by governments to slow the spread of the virus “have had unintended consequences on women worldwide.”

“Rather than reducing human trafficking and gender-based violence, the pandemic has increased the risk of exploitation and brutality against those most vulnerable,” she said. “Numerous countries have seen increases in reports of domestic violence since the pandemic began.”

Murad said that domestic tensions have intensified in confined living spaces, and stay-at-home orders “are increasing human trafficking farther underground, out of sight of law enforcement.”

“The few resources designated for prevention, rescue and rehabilitation are being stretched thin,” she said. “As a result, women’s health and safety are on the line. It is now difficult for many women to access psychological support [and] healthcare.”

A member of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, Murad was among thousands of women and girls who were captured and forced into sexual slavery by Islamic State militants in 2014. Her mother and six brothers were killed by Islamic State fighters in Iraq.

She became an activist on behalf of women and girls after finding refuge in Germany and shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018.

Murad spoke virtually at a UN meeting titled “Locked Down and Locked-In: Standing Against Sexual Violence and Human Trafficking during the COVID-19 Pandemic.” It was organized by Nadia’s Initiative, the nonprofit organization she founded in 2018 that advocates for survivors of sexual violence and aims to rebuild communities in crisis, along with UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Murad, a UNODC goodwill ambassador for trafficking survivors, said that Monday was International Women Human Rights Defenders Day, and expressed hope that the spotlight would “amplify the urgent need to combat gender-based violence and human trafficking.”

UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said that 72 percent of trafficking victims detected globally are women and girls — and 77 percent of identified female survivors were trafficked for sexual exploitation.

The pandemic would push 47 million more women and girls into extreme poverty, she said, “but business is booming for the traffickers.”

“During pandemic lockdowns, two-thirds of anti-trafficking workers reported seeing an increase in online recruitment by traffickers for the purpose of sexual exploitation online,” Mlambo-Ngcuka said.

She said that the pandemic has reduced access to healthcare and compromised the capacity of governments and the UN “to report on violations, provide protection and combat impunity.”

Mlambo-Ngcuka called for urgent and coordinated global action and cited one promising response — 146 countries answered UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for measures to prevent violence against women and girls and promote “peace in the home” as part of their plans to tackle COVID-19.