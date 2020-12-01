When Democratic Party Chairman Wu Chi-wai (胡志偉) decided to serve an extended term in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, he did not expect to resign two months later.
After nearly three decades in politics, the 58-year-old stepped down yesterday.
All 15 legislators in the pro-democracy camp have tendered their resignations to protest a Beijing resolution early last month that led to the disqualifications of four of their colleagues.
Photo: AP
For Wu, quitting was a last resort.
He said that staying on would not have changed things, as the pro-Beijing government is determined to push through policies that the pro-democracy camp would not have been able to stop.
Democracy advocates would need to rethink how to continue their fight now that so much has changed, Wu said.
“I kept my promise, I fought to the end,” he said in an interview, adding that he hopes those who voted for him would not think that they had done so in vain.
Wu often delivered impassioned speeches in defense of democracy. He was arrested earlier this year for participating in an unauthorized vigil in remembrance of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, and later again last month for contempt and interfering with other lawmakers during a clash in May.
Democracy advocates must keep their determination to achieve their goals, even if it takes decades, Wu said.
He conceded that he does not yet know the path ahead, but sounded a hopeful note.
“I’m getting into a whole new ball game,” he said. “It opens a new imaginative area to imagine the future, because in the past I was stuck in a boundary that made me tired.”
The mass resignations came shortly after the beginning of an unprecedented one-year extension of the four-year legislative term. That followed a postponement of Legislative Council elections, with authorities citing public safety issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most pro-democracy legislators criticized the move as unconstitutional, but initially decided to remain. Then came the decision to disqualify four of them, which Wu described as sudden, although not unexpected.
“[With] the latest decision, the central government simply tells everybody in the world that ‘in Hong Kong, we are in total control, everything is under control,’” he said. “So, we need to reconsider the way to fight in the future.”
Wu said that the pro-democracy camp could run in future elections, but he added that they might not be able to serve their whole terms.
“History repeats in a cycle,” said Wu, pointing to the fight for democracy in the Soviet Union and the Tiananmen Square protests.
“The key now is how to keep our determination in the coming time, because it is easy for people to give up when they fail,” Wu said. “We may need to wait for 20 years, and some people may find that discouraging, but ... if we believe in the value of democracy and freedom, we need people to fight for it.”
‘SPIKES’: Rudy Giuliani at a hearing asked about voting data in Pennsylvania, with a witness saying that 570,000 votes they selected were for Biden and 3,200 for Trump US president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the US election outcome, as US President Donald Trump called for results to be overturned. Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, that Americans “have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results.” “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else,” he said. However, Trump is challenging the results, with lawsuits under way in several states. “We have to turn the election over,” he told a hearing in Pennsylvania. “This election was rigged.” “All we need is
Hundreds of flights at one of China’s busiest airports were canceled yesterday as Shanghai raced to bring a local COVID-19 outbreak under control. Health officials have tested thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport since a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers. China — where the virus first emerged late last year — has largely brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities. Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found
‘POLICE EVERYWHERE’: A law that would criminalize the publication of images of police officers was passed by the National Assembly and awaits Senate approval Violent clashes erupted in Paris on Saturday as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against new security legislation, with tensions intensified by the police beating and racial abuse of a black man that shocked France. Several fires were started in Paris, sending acrid smoke into the air, as protesters vented their anger against the security law, which would restrict the publication of police officers’ faces. About 46,000 people marched in Paris and 133,000 in total nationwide, the French Ministry of the Interior said. Protest organizers said about 500,000 joined nationwide, including 200,000 in the capital. French President Emmanuel Macron late
SIGNIFICANT RULING: That male prisoners are denied a choice as to their hair length suggests they are treated less favourably than female prisoners, the judges wrote Prison staff were wrong to cut the hair of a former Hong Kong legislator known for his long locks, the territory’s top court said yesterday, in the second significant ruling against authorities this month. The decision came as powerful establishment voices called for an overhaul of the judiciary — something opponents fear could muzzle the Hong Kong legal system’s vaunted independence as Beijing cracks down on its critics. The ruling by the Hong Kong Final Court of Appeal is the culmination of a long legal battle by former Hong Kong legislator Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄), 64, who served a brief jail sentence in