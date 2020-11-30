A supporter of US President Donald Trump who donated US$2.5 million to help expose and prosecute claims of fraud in the presidential election wants his money back after what he said are “disappointing results.”
Fredric Eshelman, founder of Eshelman Ventures LLC, a venture capital company, said that he gave the money to True the Vote, a pro-Trump “election ethics” group in Texas that promised to file lawsuits in seven swing states as part of its push to “investigate, litigate, and expose suspected illegal balloting and fraud in the 2020 general election.”
Yet according to a lawsuit Eshelman filed this week in Houston, first reported on by Bloomberg, True the Vote dropped its legal actions and discontinued its Validate the Vote 2020 campaign, then refused to return his calls when he demanded an explanation.
Photo: AP
Eshelman said that he asked “regularly and repeatedly” for updates, the lawsuit says, but his “requests were consistently met with vague responses, platitudes, and empty promises.”
The lack of success of True the Vote’s efforts to challenge the outcome appears to mirror that of the president himself, whose team has lost 38 court actions since the Nov. 3 election.
True the Vote did not immediately return an e-mail from the Guardian seeking comment.
True the Vote did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment, but posted a statement on its Web site attributed to group founder and president Catherine Engelbrecht, seeking to blame outside forces for the failure of its efforts.
“While we stand by the voters’ testimony that was brought forth, barriers to advancing our arguments, coupled with constraints on time, made it necessary for us to pursue a different path,” the group said, announcing that it had withdrawn legal filings in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
All four states were won by US president-elect Joe Biden.
“Our mission is much bigger than just one election. It is about repairing the system for all future elections,” the group said.
However, like the Trump campaign’s own legal filings, which have been based on scant evidence, the True the Vote statement did not detail any of the proof it claimed it had to support the allegations of election fraud.
Eshelman, the former chief executive of a pharmaceutical company, said in his lawsuit that the non-profit offered to refund him US$1 million if he dropped his plan to sue the group.
He is seeking the return of the full US$2.5 million that he says he wired on Engelbrecht’s instructions in chunks of US$2 million and US$500,000 on Nov. 5 and 13.
‘SPIKES’: Rudy Giuliani at a hearing asked about voting data in Pennsylvania, with a witness saying that 570,000 votes they selected were for Biden and 3,200 for Trump US president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the US election outcome, as US President Donald Trump called for results to be overturned. Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, that Americans “have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results.” “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else,” he said. However, Trump is challenging the results, with lawsuits under way in several states. “We have to turn the election over,” he told a hearing in Pennsylvania. “This election was rigged.” “All we need is
Hundreds of flights at one of China’s busiest airports were canceled yesterday as Shanghai raced to bring a local COVID-19 outbreak under control. Health officials have tested thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport since a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers. China — where the virus first emerged late last year — has largely brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities. Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found
It is not often a top bureaucrat in Singapore publicly discloses personal vulnerabilities, but the novel coronavirus pandemic is upending what is seldom discussed outside close circles. Singaporean Economic Development Board Managing Director Chng Kai Fong (莊凱峰), a former top aide to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), opened up about his mental health struggle during the pandemic at a technology conference held virtually on Sunday. Chng began his online panel at the She Loves Tech conference by this year as “an unprecedented year in terms of personal crisis.” In April, he lost his brother-in-law to cancer, while a close family member
SIGNIFICANT RULING: That male prisoners are denied a choice as to their hair length suggests they are treated less favourably than female prisoners, the judges wrote Prison staff were wrong to cut the hair of a former Hong Kong legislator known for his long locks, the territory’s top court said yesterday, in the second significant ruling against authorities this month. The decision came as powerful establishment voices called for an overhaul of the judiciary — something opponents fear could muzzle the Hong Kong legal system’s vaunted independence as Beijing cracks down on its critics. The ruling by the Hong Kong Final Court of Appeal is the culmination of a long legal battle by former Hong Kong legislator Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄), 64, who served a brief jail sentence in