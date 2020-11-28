Sri Lankan man operates bike library for children

AP, COLOMBO





During his leisure time, Mahinda Dasanayaka packs his motorbike with books and rides his mobile library — across mostly muddy roads running through tea-growing mountain areas — to underprivileged children in rural parts of Sri Lanka.

Having witnessed the hardships faced by children whose villages have no library facilities, Dasanayaka was looking for ways to help them when he got the idea for his library on wheels.

He started his program, called “Book and Me,” three years ago, and it has become very popular among the children.

Children in Kegalle on July 26 last year look at books from a library that Mahinda Dasanayaka transports to rural parts of Sri Lanka on his motorbike. Photo: AP

“There are some kids who hadn’t even seen a children’s storybook until I went to their village,” he said.

Dasanayaka, 32, works as a child protection officer for the government, but on his days off — mostly on weekends — he rides his motorbike, which is fixed with a steel box to hold books, to villages and distributes the reading material to children free of charge.

“The children are very eager and enthusiastic. They are eagerly waiting for me — always looking for new books,” Dasanayaka said by telephone.

His program is mainly centered in Kegalle, a mountainous region about 85km northeast of Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo, with poor villages scattered among tea plantations.

He visits the villages once or twice per week to distribute the books.

His collection includes about 3,000 books on a variety of subjects.

“Boys mostly like to read detective stories such as Sherlock Holmes, while girls prefer to read youth novels and biographies,” he said.

He said that his program has so far benefited more than 1,500 children, as well as about 150 adults.

Dasanayaka began the program in 2017 with 150 books — some of his own and others donated by friends, colleagues and well-wishers.

Buying a secondhand Honda motorbike for 30,000 Sri Lankan rupees (US$162.26), he then attached a steel box to the bike’s pillion seat.

“I wanted to do something for children who are burdened with an exam-centered education ... and to change the way that kids look at society, to change their perspectives and broaden their imagination,” he said.

Apart from giving away books, Dasanayaka also speaks to the children for a few minutes, usually under a roadside tree, highlighting the value of reading, books and authors.

He then conducts a discussion on books that the children have read, with the aim of eventually forming reading clubs.

His program has spread to more than 20 villages in Kegalle, as well as to some villages in Sri Lanka’s former civil war zone in the northern region, more than 340km from his home.

The civil war ended in 2009 when government troops defeated Tamil rebels who were fighting to create a separate state for their ethnic minority in the north.

Dasanayaka, who is Sinhalese, the ethnic majority, said he believes that books can build a “bridge between two ethnic groups.”

“Books can be used for the betterment of society and promote ethnic reconciliation, because no one can get angry with books,” he said.