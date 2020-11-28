A US$150 million Chinese-built fishery plant planned for an island in Papua New Guinea (PNG) could allow Chinese-backed commercial vessels to fish legally in the Torres Strait, and has raised concerns over unregulated fishing in the same waters, potentially threatening the Australian industry and local PNG fishers.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce this month announced a 527 million kina (US$149.96 million) deal to establish a “comprehensive multi-functional fishery industrial park” project on Daru Island, in PNG’s Western Province.
The memorandum of understanding, which offered little detail, was signed by the Fujian Zhonghong Fishery Co, PNG Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources Lino Tom and Western Province Governor Taboi Yoto.
The plant is expected to serve as a hub for fishing vessels coming into the region, and to process catches taken from the Torres Strait.
Under the Torres Strait Treaty, Australia and PNG are allowed to fish a shared area of the waters known as the Protected Zone, which straddles the fishing zones of the two countries.
Inside Australia’s zone, PNG boats can take 25 percent of the permitted tropical lobster catch and 40 percent of the permitted Spanish mackerel catch.
To date, PNG has not had the capacity to commercially fish its share of these quotas, but the deal could attract Chinese funding for PNG-flagged vessels.
Warren Entsch, the Australian lawmaker for the north Queensland electorate of Leichhardt, said: “It’s certainly going to impact on our side of the fishery, but at the end of the day, there is a treaty arrangement there.”
“The biggest losers are going to be the treaty villages [of PNG’s Western Province]. They have no welfare system and bugger-all support from the PNG government,” Entsch said. “When they go out to fish to feed their families, there’s going to be nothing left.”
The Fuzhou-based Fujian Zhonghong Fishery Co, established in 2011, has a long involvement with PNG, mainly in fishing and seafood processing.
However, Entsch said that he has concerns over China’s track record.
“You only have to look at what China has done in other places in the Pacific to ask the question of whose best interest it is in,” he said. “Is it in the best interest of the broader PNG community? I suspect not.”
Chinese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Xue Bing (薛冰) said that Fujian Zhonghong Fishery’s investment “will definitely enhance PNG’s ability to comprehensively develop and utilize its own fishery resources.”
The company did not respond to a request for comment.
At their closest point, PNG and Australia are separated by less than 4km of water. The border communities are deeply intertwined, with free movement between islands and a close sharing of resources.
‘SPIKES’: Rudy Giuliani at a hearing asked about voting data in Pennsylvania, with a witness saying that 570,000 votes they selected were for Biden and 3,200 for Trump US president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the US election outcome, as US President Donald Trump called for results to be overturned. Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, that Americans “have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results.” “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else,” he said. However, Trump is challenging the results, with lawsuits under way in several states. “We have to turn the election over,” he told a hearing in Pennsylvania. “This election was rigged.” “All we need is
Hundreds of flights at one of China’s busiest airports were canceled yesterday as Shanghai raced to bring a local COVID-19 outbreak under control. Health officials have tested thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport since a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers. China — where the virus first emerged late last year — has largely brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities. Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where
‘OCEAN OF STORMS’: The Chang’e 5 seeks to collect about 5kg of samples from a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain, known as Oceanus Procellarum China plans to launch an uncrewed spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth’s natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang’e 5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, would seek to collect material that could help scientists understand the moon’s origins and formation. The mission would test China’s ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions. If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the US and the Soviet Union decades