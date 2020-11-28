Lawyer Nisha Rao maneuvers among a throng of black-coated attorneys clustered near Karachi’s city courts searching for her client, but Rao, 28, is not just another lawyer running for a meeting. As Pakistan’s first transgender lawyer, she has carved a path from the streets to the courtroom and her example is inspiring other transgender people in the conservative nation.
“I am proud to have become Pakistan’s first transgender lawyer,” Rao said.
Life is hard for transgender people in Pakistan, where the Supreme Court only allowed them to claim a third gender on their national identity cards in 2009.
Photo: Reuters
Parliament only passed a law in 2018 recognizing transgender people as equal citizens, and protecting them from discrimination and violence.
Treated as outcasts, many transgender people are victims of sexual assault and resort to working as wedding dancers or begging to make a living.
Rao also ended up begging on the streets after running away from her middle-class home in Lahore when she was 18 with two other transgender people.
Arriving in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, the elder transgender people she sought refuge with advised her to beg or become a sex worker to survive.
Rao stood at traffic lights begging, but was determined to escape that path, eventually using her income to pay for law classes at night.
After several years, she earned a law degree, gaining her license earlier this year and joining the Karachi Bar Association.
She has contested 50 cases and is working with a non-governmental organization fighting for transgender rights, but Rao has now also broadened her clientele to include non-transgender people.
“As my case pertains to harassment, I feel that Rao can represent me best, since transgenders are subjected to frequent harassment in our society,” said Jeya Alvi, 34, an office secretary meeting Rao for a consultation.
A 2017 census counted 10,418 transgender people out of 207 million, but rights group Charity Trans Action Pakistan estimates that there are at least 500,000.
“Rao used to beg here along with us, today she is better than many, but she still helps us, she even responds at midnight [if we contact her],” said Nayab, a transgender beggar who goes by one name.
Rao has even bigger aspirations than becoming an attorney.
“My goal is to become Pakistan’s first transgender judge,” she said.
‘SPIKES’: Rudy Giuliani at a hearing asked about voting data in Pennsylvania, with a witness saying that 570,000 votes they selected were for Biden and 3,200 for Trump US president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the US election outcome, as US President Donald Trump called for results to be overturned. Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, that Americans “have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results.” “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else,” he said. However, Trump is challenging the results, with lawsuits under way in several states. “We have to turn the election over,” he told a hearing in Pennsylvania. “This election was rigged.” “All we need is
Hundreds of flights at one of China’s busiest airports were canceled yesterday as Shanghai raced to bring a local COVID-19 outbreak under control. Health officials have tested thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport since a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers. China — where the virus first emerged late last year — has largely brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities. Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where
‘OCEAN OF STORMS’: The Chang’e 5 seeks to collect about 5kg of samples from a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain, known as Oceanus Procellarum China plans to launch an uncrewed spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth’s natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang’e 5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, would seek to collect material that could help scientists understand the moon’s origins and formation. The mission would test China’s ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions. If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the US and the Soviet Union decades