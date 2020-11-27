US president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the US election outcome, as US President Donald Trump called for results to be overturned.
Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, that Americans “have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results.”
“The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else,” he said.
Photo: AFP
However, Trump is challenging the results, with lawsuits under way in several states.
“We have to turn the election over,” he told a hearing in Pennsylvania. “This election was rigged.”
“All we need is to have some judge listen to it properly,” Trump said.
Photo: AFP
Trump had planned to appear in person at the hearing, but canceled.
Trump’s personal lawyer, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, questioned witnesses, who said that “spikes” in voting data skewed heavily toward Biden, with “about 570,000” for the Democrat, but only about 3,200 votes for the Republican.
Biden won Pennsylvania by a margin of 80,000 votes after counting finished from the Nov. 3 election.
Trump’s lawyers and others are also alleging that voting machines deliberately deleted millions of his votes.
The Trump campaign asked the US 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals for the chance for Giuliani to give oral arguments in its appeal over the vote count in Pennsylvania.
Additional reporting by AP and staff writer
