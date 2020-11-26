Brazilian police on Tuesday arrested the supervisor of a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre where security guards beat a black man to death, and accused her of collaborating with the killers.
Supervisor Adriana Alves Dutra had the authority to stop the guards from beating 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas on Thursday last week, homicide investigator Vanessa Pitrez of the Civilian Police said.
“She had authority over the two guards,” and because of that “the law sees her as a homicide co-conspirator,” Pitrez said at a press conference, as cited by the news site UOL.
Photo: AFP
Pitrez has asked that the woman be temporarily jailed.
Alves Dutra appears in a video that went viral standing by, as Silveira Freitas is punched in the face and head in the supermarket parking lot by one security guard as the second guard restrains him.
According to a preliminary investigation, Silveira Freitas was beaten for more than five minutes before being immobilized by his attackers and dying of asphyxiation.
Both security guards have been arrested.
Alves Dutra, who also was seen recording the incident, apparently lied to police in her initial account, saying that she did not hear Silveira Freitas pleading for help.
She also claimed that one of the guards was a store customer, hiding the fact that he was a Carrefour employee.
According to Globo TV, citing the supervisor’s initial account to police of the incident, Alves Dutra claimed that she asked the guards several times to release the black man.
However, in parts of the video she instead warns Silveira Freitas to calm down so he can be released, but also tells him that he would not be released until the police arrive.
Police chief Roberta Bertoldo said that Alves Dutra gave “contradictory statements.”
It will be up to the investigation to see “if these contradictions were motivated by something that she wanted to cover up or not,” Bertoldo said.
The video of the beating quickly went viral online and triggered of demonstrations on Friday last week, as the country marked Black Consciousness Day.
More protests were held across the country over the weekend.
On Monday, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to break up a crowd of protesters that blocked a street and stopped traffic in front of a Carrefour branch in Porto Alegre.
The supermarket chain has faced a wave of boycott calls and sometimes violent protests outside its stores across Brazil, drawing comparisons with the killing of George Floyd in the US in May and the ensuing protests.
Carrefour promised to earmark about US$5 million to fight against racism.
In Brazil, the last country in the Americas to abolish slavery — in 1888 — more than half of the country’s 212 million residents identify as black or mixed ethnicity..
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where
Hundreds of flights at one of China’s busiest airports were canceled yesterday as Shanghai raced to bring a local COVID-19 outbreak under control. Health officials have tested thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport since a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers. China — where the virus first emerged late last year — has largely brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities. Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found
On the morning of Oct. 23, a 56-year-old employee at West Japan Railway was inspecting trains when he encountered an Asian black bear just outside Tsuruga Station in Japan’s northwestern Fukui Prefecture. He escaped with just a scratch, but about 10 minutes later, the same bear fractured the leg of a worker at a nearby construction site. Four days before the incident, a male bear entered a four-story shopping center in neighboring Ishikawa Prefecture. The 1.3m-tall bear holed up in a storage room for 13 hours, until it was shot by a local hunting group. Between April and September, wild bears were spotted 13,670