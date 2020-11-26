Brazilian police arrest Carrefour supervisor

COLLABORATOR: Adriana Alves Dutra did not use her authority to stop the firm’s guards from beating a black man to death, a police homicide investigator said

AFP, BRASILIA





Brazilian police on Tuesday arrested the supervisor of a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre where security guards beat a black man to death, and accused her of collaborating with the killers.

Supervisor Adriana Alves Dutra had the authority to stop the guards from beating 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas on Thursday last week, homicide investigator Vanessa Pitrez of the Civilian Police said.

“She had authority over the two guards,” and because of that “the law sees her as a homicide co-conspirator,” Pitrez said at a press conference, as cited by the news site UOL.

A woman in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Monday holds a sign that reads “We are free blacks” during a protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. Photo: AFP

Pitrez has asked that the woman be temporarily jailed.

Alves Dutra appears in a video that went viral standing by, as Silveira Freitas is punched in the face and head in the supermarket parking lot by one security guard as the second guard restrains him.

According to a preliminary investigation, Silveira Freitas was beaten for more than five minutes before being immobilized by his attackers and dying of asphyxiation.

Both security guards have been arrested.

Alves Dutra, who also was seen recording the incident, apparently lied to police in her initial account, saying that she did not hear Silveira Freitas pleading for help.

She also claimed that one of the guards was a store customer, hiding the fact that he was a Carrefour employee.

According to Globo TV, citing the supervisor’s initial account to police of the incident, Alves Dutra claimed that she asked the guards several times to release the black man.

However, in parts of the video she instead warns Silveira Freitas to calm down so he can be released, but also tells him that he would not be released until the police arrive.

Police chief Roberta Bertoldo said that Alves Dutra gave “contradictory statements.”

It will be up to the investigation to see “if these contradictions were motivated by something that she wanted to cover up or not,” Bertoldo said.

The video of the beating quickly went viral online and triggered of demonstrations on Friday last week, as the country marked Black Consciousness Day.

More protests were held across the country over the weekend.

On Monday, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to break up a crowd of protesters that blocked a street and stopped traffic in front of a Carrefour branch in Porto Alegre.

The supermarket chain has faced a wave of boycott calls and sometimes violent protests outside its stores across Brazil, drawing comparisons with the killing of George Floyd in the US in May and the ensuing protests.

Carrefour promised to earmark about US$5 million to fight against racism.

In Brazil, the last country in the Americas to abolish slavery — in 1888 — more than half of the country’s 212 million residents identify as black or mixed ethnicity..