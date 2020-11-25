Cute plastic animals with tiny accessories that pose a choking hazard, Black Panther-inspired claws with the potential to cause facial or eye injuries, and green slime that could be harmful if swallowed: These are just some of the items on an annual list of potentially dangerous toys released by a US-based consumer advocacy group on Monday.
“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death,” Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc said in a statement announcing its “10 Worst Toys of 2020.”
With parents looking for ways to keep children occupied during the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the Christmas shopping season approaching, toy safety awareness is critical, the group said.
“Shockingly, classic toy dangers, such as small parts, strings, projectiles, toxic substances, rigid materials, and inaccurate warnings and labels, continue to reappear in new generations of toys putting children at risk,” the group said.
There are an estimated 240,000 toy-related injuries to children each year in the US and a child is taken to an emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury, the group added.
The Toy Association, which represents US toy manufacturers, called the list needlessly alarmist.
“By law, all toys sold in the United States must meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards,” the association said in a statement. “Their allegations appear to be based on their misrepresentation of the mandatory toy standards — and of the priority the toy industry puts on safe and fun play.”
The Toy Association said that people should always choose age-appropriate toys, encourage safe play, and make sure they purchase toys from reputable manufacturers and sellers.
The “10 Worst Toys of 2020” list and their potential dangers from World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc:
1. Calico Critters Nursery Friends: potential choking hazards.
2. Missile Launcher: potential for eye and facial injuries.
3. Marvel Avengers Vibranium Power FX Claw: potential for eye and facial injuries.
4. Gloria Owl: potential for ingestion.
5. WWE Jumbo Superstar Fists: potential for blunt force and impact injuries.
6. Sci-Fi Slime: potential for chemical-related injuries.
7. Boomerang Interactive Stunt UFO: potential for propeller-related injury.
8. Boom City Racers: potential for eye and facial injuries.
9. My Sweet Love Lots of Love Babies Minis: potential choking hazard.
10. Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber: potential for blunt force and eye injuries.
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where
On the morning of Oct. 23, a 56-year-old employee at West Japan Railway was inspecting trains when he encountered an Asian black bear just outside Tsuruga Station in Japan’s northwestern Fukui Prefecture. He escaped with just a scratch, but about 10 minutes later, the same bear fractured the leg of a worker at a nearby construction site. Four days before the incident, a male bear entered a four-story shopping center in neighboring Ishikawa Prefecture. The 1.3m-tall bear holed up in a storage room for 13 hours, until it was shot by a local hunting group. Between April and September, wild bears were spotted 13,670
‘OCEAN OF STORMS’: The Chang’e 5 seeks to collect about 5kg of samples from a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain, known as Oceanus Procellarum China plans to launch an uncrewed spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth’s natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang’e 5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, would seek to collect material that could help scientists understand the moon’s origins and formation. The mission would test China’s ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions. If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the US and the Soviet Union decades