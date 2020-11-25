Police used tear gas as they dismantled a camp in the center of Paris set up to house hundreds of refugees and migrants evacuated from makeshift suburban shelters without being relocated.
Volunteers had helped set up about 500 blue tents at the Place de la Republique in the heart of the French capital late on Monday, which were quickly filled by refugees and migrants, the majority from Afghanistan.
About an hour later police arrived to dismantle the camp, picking up tents, sometimes with people still inside, to protests and jeers.
Photo: AFP
“They are too violent,” said Shahbuddin, a 34-year-old Afghan as he put a gray beanie back on his head after being forced out of his tent. “We just want a roof.”
Police later used tear gas to disperse the rest of the camp, driving the refugees and migrants out into the streets of central Paris.
The dismantling of the camp came a week after refugees and migrants were evacuated from makeshift shelters in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis without being relocated.
Ian Brossart, a city deputy in charge of housing, emergency accommodation and refugee protection, criticized the “law and order response to a social situation.”
French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin later said that images of the dismantling were “shocking,” and that he had ordered the city’s police to present a report on the clearance.
Paris is a key stop-off point on the European migration route, with camps repeatedly sprouting up around the city only to be torn down by the police a few months later.
Thousands have traveled from Paris to Calais and attempted to stow away on trucks heading across the English Channel to the UK. A small number attempt the crossing by boat.
The clearance comes after the French government approved an amended security law that would restrict the publication of photographs or videos taken of police officers’ faces while carrying out their duties in public spaces.
Media unions say this could give police a green light to prevent journalists from doing their work and potentially documenting abuses.
“We’re here to show that we have nowhere else to go,” said Murtaza, 20, from Afghanistan before the camp was dispersed. “We can’t live like animals, we just want to claim asylum.”
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where
On the morning of Oct. 23, a 56-year-old employee at West Japan Railway was inspecting trains when he encountered an Asian black bear just outside Tsuruga Station in Japan’s northwestern Fukui Prefecture. He escaped with just a scratch, but about 10 minutes later, the same bear fractured the leg of a worker at a nearby construction site. Four days before the incident, a male bear entered a four-story shopping center in neighboring Ishikawa Prefecture. The 1.3m-tall bear holed up in a storage room for 13 hours, until it was shot by a local hunting group. Between April and September, wild bears were spotted 13,670
‘OCEAN OF STORMS’: The Chang’e 5 seeks to collect about 5kg of samples from a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain, known as Oceanus Procellarum China plans to launch an uncrewed spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth’s natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang’e 5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, would seek to collect material that could help scientists understand the moon’s origins and formation. The mission would test China’s ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions. If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the US and the Soviet Union decades