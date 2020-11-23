A French court on Saturday sentenced Jonathann Daval to 25 years in prison for killing his wife and then burning her body, in a case that shocked the country.
The 36-year-old Frenchman was impassive as the verdict was read out. He turned to look at members of his own family who were present.
Earlier, he had said “Sorry, sorry,” in the dock, looking toward his wife’s parents.
Photo: AFP
Daval finally confessed to beating his wife to death and burning her body in the woods after initially reporting her missing.
The charred remains of Alexia Daval were found hidden under branches near their town of Gray-la-Ville in eastern France in October 2017.
Daval initially said Alexia, a 29-year-old bank employee, had gone jogging and never came back.
Jean-Pierre Fouillot, Alexia’s father, passed an arm around the shoulders of his wife, Isabelle Fouillot, as the court’s decision was delivered.
A few minutes later, Isabelle Fouillot went out to talk to reporters, as she had done throughout the trial.
“It is a very good decision, exactly what I hoped, at the height of our suffering. That will allow us to turn a page,” she said.
Defense lawyer Ornella Spatafora swiftly indicated that there would be no appeal against the sentence.
Outside the courthouse dozens of people were pressed against the barriers blocking access to it.
Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence, calling the 2017 murder “an almost perfect conjugal crime.”
After his wife’s death, Duval had cut a distraught figure, appearing in tears at a news conference with his in-laws and leading one of several events organized countrywide in her memory.
Three months later, prosecutors said the IT worker confessed to the murder — admitting he had beaten his wife in a heated argument, knocking her face against a concrete wall and strangling her.
He initially denied setting fire to her body, but finally admitted to that too, in June last year.
Daval changed his story several times, at one point withdrawing his confession, blaming his brother-in-law and finally admitting to everything all over again.
On Monday last week, when asked by the judge whether he admitted to “being the only person implicated in the death” of his wife, Daval replied “yes,” appearing close to tears.
The crime deeply shocked France, and nearly 10,000 people turned out in the couple’s quiet town for a silent march in her memory.
The murder highlighted the scourge of violence against women at the height of the global #MeToo campaign against sexual abuse and harassment of women.
On Monday last week, French authorities said 125,840 women were victims of domestic violence last year.
Another 146 were murdered by their partner or ex-partner — 25 more than the previous year.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during US President Donald Trump’s term or risk a crisis that could escalate into military conflict. “Unless there is some basis for some cooperative action, the world will slide into a catastrophe comparable to World War I,” Kissinger said during the opening session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said military technologies available today would make such a crisis “even more difficult to control” than those of earlier eras. “America and China are
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where