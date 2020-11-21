With hair dye streaming down his cheeks and US President Donald Trump watching on TV, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday unleashed eyebrow-raising claims that billionaire investor George Soros, China and a dead Venezuelan leader conspired with Democratic “crooks” to steal the US presidential election.
In an extraordinary 90-minute news conference in Washington, Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team left no doubt that they were refusing to acknowledge US president-elect Joe Biden’s win, arguing that a broad “national conspiracy” to deny Trump re-election was underway.
Giuliani opened with a frontal attack on “corrupt” Democratic-led cities like Detroit that he accused of purposely flipping thousands of votes to Biden, spoke of “a plan from a centralized place to execute” voter fraud and warned of an “iron curtain of censorship.”
Photo: AFP
“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny?” asked Giuliani, who proceeded to deliver his best Joe Pesci impersonation, copying the actor’s mafioso persona from the 1992 movie.
“How many fingers do I got up?” Giuliani said, apparently complaining about how far away election monitors were kept from the vote-counting in swing states like Georgia.
Patting his beading brow with a handkerchief, and with sweat mixed with hair dye dripping down from his temples, Giuliani’s attacks veered toward the outlandish.
“You should be more astounded by the fact that our votes are counted in Germany, and in Spain by a company owned by affiliates of Chavez and Maduro,” Giuliani said, referring to former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, who has been dead for seven years, and the country’s current leftist President Nicolas Maduro.
The company in question is elections software firm Smartmatic, founded in 2000 by two Venezuelan-born men in Florida.
Smartmatic chairman Mark Malloch-Brown is on the board of the Open Society Foundation, which was founded by Soros, a recurring bogeyman of Republican politicians.
The company’s chairman “is a close associate and business partner of George Soros, the biggest donor to the Democratic Party, the biggest donor to Antifa — and the biggest donor of Black Lives Matter,” Giuliani said.
“My goodness. What do we have to do to get you to give our people the truth?” he said.
As Giuliani repeated conspiracy theories and discussed the various “pathways to victory” for his boss, Trump reveled in the lawyer’s message as he looked on from the White House, tweeting of “an open and shut case of voter fraud.”
Trump’s claims of mass cheating have been debunked by a the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, calling the Nov. 3 election “the most secure in American history.”
That agency’s director, Chris Krebs, was fired this week by Trump. Like the president, he too was watching Giuliani’s performance.
“That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history,” Krebs tweeted.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during US President Donald Trump’s term or risk a crisis that could escalate into military conflict. “Unless there is some basis for some cooperative action, the world will slide into a catastrophe comparable to World War I,” Kissinger said during the opening session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said military technologies available today would make such a crisis “even more difficult to control” than those of earlier eras. “America and China are
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral