Philippine ‘long Christmas’ set to survive a tough year

The Guardian, MANILA





The strains of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer echo around a popular shopping mall in Quezon City, Philippines.

A band of mechanical snowmen wearing Santa hats sway back and forth to the music, as shoppers — socially distanced — browse stacks of baubles and Christmas lights.

In the Philippines, a majority Catholic country, festive preparations are already well and truly underway. The country has one of the longest Christmas periods in the world, with celebrations beginning at the start of September and, for some, lasting as late as Valentine’s Day.

A Christmas tree lies on a street in Ormoc, Philippines, after it was toppled by 150kph winds during typhoon Phanfone on Dec. 25 last year. Photo: EPA-EFE

This year, festivities will inevitably be different. On top of a ban on gatherings, and restrictions on church attendance, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has left millions without work.

The country has also faced three strong typhoons over the past few weeks, including Vamco, which killed at least 67 people as well as causing devastating flooding on the country’s largest island of Luzon.

Some are torn over whether to put up their decor or tone down celebrations given the difficulties facing the country, said Ambeth Ocampo, a professor at Ateneo de Manila University.

For others, this year’s challenges make it especially important to celebrate Christmas, even if the usual shopping sprees and parties are not possible.

“We are still thankful because our family is complete. As long as we are together we’re OK,” said Nancy Endeno, a Metro Manila resident.

“Our Christmas tree is up. I’m here to buy additional decorations,” she said, as she haggled with other shoppers at a store selling parols — a traditional, and pricey, Philippine Christmas lantern.

Sato Laxa, who runs a shop in Manila, sold 10 lanterns on Saturday afternoon last week. Sales are not as good as previous years, but he is happy to be selling at all, Laxa said.

“We started getting buyers in September, although we weren’t selling much,” he said. “Sales have been very good lately.”

Shoppers can pay anything from 3,000 pesos to 9,000 pesos (US$62 to US$186) for the multi-colored lanterns.

It is not clear why Christmas celebrations start so early in the Philippines, and it has not always been this way, Ocampo said.

“Traditionally, Christmas started with the nine-day Misa de Gallo — literally ‘Rooster Mass,’” he said, referring to nine dawn masses leading to Christmas.

“There is no cultural or religious reason for the long Christmas,” Ocampo said, adding that it might be a commercial ploy to encourage people to begin their shopping early.

Others say that the extended festivities are unsurprising given Filipinos’ love of celebrations — there are 19 public holidays this year and a fiesta for each of its 146 cities and 1,488 municipalities.

The Christmas season traditionally ends on Jan. 6 with the feast of Three Kings, “but some people extend beyond that to Chinese New Year or even Valentine’s to keep the decor up and keep a festive mood,” Ocampo said.

Laxa is optimistic that people will still find a way to celebrate over the coming months.

“Problems do not stop Filipinos from celebrating Christmas,” he said. “Be it a pandemic or typhoons, we manage to recover.”