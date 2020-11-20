The strains of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer echo around a popular shopping mall in Quezon City, Philippines.
A band of mechanical snowmen wearing Santa hats sway back and forth to the music, as shoppers — socially distanced — browse stacks of baubles and Christmas lights.
In the Philippines, a majority Catholic country, festive preparations are already well and truly underway. The country has one of the longest Christmas periods in the world, with celebrations beginning at the start of September and, for some, lasting as late as Valentine’s Day.
Photo: EPA-EFE
This year, festivities will inevitably be different. On top of a ban on gatherings, and restrictions on church attendance, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has left millions without work.
The country has also faced three strong typhoons over the past few weeks, including Vamco, which killed at least 67 people as well as causing devastating flooding on the country’s largest island of Luzon.
Some are torn over whether to put up their decor or tone down celebrations given the difficulties facing the country, said Ambeth Ocampo, a professor at Ateneo de Manila University.
For others, this year’s challenges make it especially important to celebrate Christmas, even if the usual shopping sprees and parties are not possible.
“We are still thankful because our family is complete. As long as we are together we’re OK,” said Nancy Endeno, a Metro Manila resident.
“Our Christmas tree is up. I’m here to buy additional decorations,” she said, as she haggled with other shoppers at a store selling parols — a traditional, and pricey, Philippine Christmas lantern.
Sato Laxa, who runs a shop in Manila, sold 10 lanterns on Saturday afternoon last week. Sales are not as good as previous years, but he is happy to be selling at all, Laxa said.
“We started getting buyers in September, although we weren’t selling much,” he said. “Sales have been very good lately.”
Shoppers can pay anything from 3,000 pesos to 9,000 pesos (US$62 to US$186) for the multi-colored lanterns.
It is not clear why Christmas celebrations start so early in the Philippines, and it has not always been this way, Ocampo said.
“Traditionally, Christmas started with the nine-day Misa de Gallo — literally ‘Rooster Mass,’” he said, referring to nine dawn masses leading to Christmas.
“There is no cultural or religious reason for the long Christmas,” Ocampo said, adding that it might be a commercial ploy to encourage people to begin their shopping early.
Others say that the extended festivities are unsurprising given Filipinos’ love of celebrations — there are 19 public holidays this year and a fiesta for each of its 146 cities and 1,488 municipalities.
The Christmas season traditionally ends on Jan. 6 with the feast of Three Kings, “but some people extend beyond that to Chinese New Year or even Valentine’s to keep the decor up and keep a festive mood,” Ocampo said.
Laxa is optimistic that people will still find a way to celebrate over the coming months.
“Problems do not stop Filipinos from celebrating Christmas,” he said. “Be it a pandemic or typhoons, we manage to recover.”
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during US President Donald Trump’s term or risk a crisis that could escalate into military conflict. “Unless there is some basis for some cooperative action, the world will slide into a catastrophe comparable to World War I,” Kissinger said during the opening session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said military technologies available today would make such a crisis “even more difficult to control” than those of earlier eras. “America and China are
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
ARTILLERY BATTLE: Both sides accuse each other of an ‘unprovoked’ attack that came five days after six people were killed along the ceasefire line separating the nations Indian and Pakistani forces on Friday waged their biggest artillery battle of the past year, leaving more than 13 dead and dozens wounded on both sides of their disputed Kashmir frontier, officials said. Artillery and machine gun clashes were reported all along the 740km Line of Control that has separated the nuclear-armed rivals for the past seven decades, officials from the two sides said. Hundreds of villagers were moved away from the ceasefire line in Indian-controlled territory, while Pakistani officials said that dozens of homes were set ablaze by Indian shelling on their side. The new peak in tensions came only five days