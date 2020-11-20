Hong Kong police were wrong to hide identification badges during last year’s pro-democracy protests, while the territory’s watchdog was “inadequate” for investigating complaints against officers, a senior judge said yesterday.
The ruling is a blow to the territory’s pro-Beijing leaders who have defended the police’s actions during the huge and often violent democracy protests, and have dismissed calls to overhaul how officers are monitored.
The ruling by High Court Judge Anderson Chow (周家明) stemmed from a series of judicial review applications brought against police by multiple parties.
Photo: AFP
During the months of clashes last year riot police often refused to wear ID badges, making it all but impossible to identify officers involved in complaints.
Lawyers for an Indonesian journalist who lost an eye to a police baton round, for example, have complained that they have been unable to identify the officer who fired the shot.
No police officer has been sacked over last year’s protests, while the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has exonerated the force of any major wrongdoing.
However, Chow said that the police and government breached Article 3 of the Hong Kong Bill of Rights by failing to show identity badges and provide an adequate complaints mechanism.
Article 3 provides that no one shall be subjected to torture, or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.
“Even in times of public emergencies, however serious, the rights under [Article 3] must still be respected by the government and protected by the courts,” he wrote.
Public anger toward the police rocketed during the protests and the police said many officers were harassed, often though “doxxing” attacks where personal details are leaked online.
As criticism mounted over the identification badges, police brought in a call sign number system for officers — a move later backed by the IPCC.
However, Chow was critical of that move, saying identification “cannot be merely through the internal process of the force.”
“Otherwise, victims of police ill-treatment would be entirely or largely at the mercy of the force,” he wrote.
Chow also had a blunt assessment of the IPCC, which critics have long described as toothless.
“The existing complaints mechanism ... is inadequate to discharge this obligation,” he wrote.
A panel of international experts initially appointed to help the body look into last year’s protests resigned after they said the IPCC did not have the requisite powers to do the job properly.
Chow’s ruling can be appealed by the government.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during US President Donald Trump’s term or risk a crisis that could escalate into military conflict. “Unless there is some basis for some cooperative action, the world will slide into a catastrophe comparable to World War I,” Kissinger said during the opening session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said military technologies available today would make such a crisis “even more difficult to control” than those of earlier eras. “America and China are
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
ARTILLERY BATTLE: Both sides accuse each other of an ‘unprovoked’ attack that came five days after six people were killed along the ceasefire line separating the nations Indian and Pakistani forces on Friday waged their biggest artillery battle of the past year, leaving more than 13 dead and dozens wounded on both sides of their disputed Kashmir frontier, officials said. Artillery and machine gun clashes were reported all along the 740km Line of Control that has separated the nuclear-armed rivals for the past seven decades, officials from the two sides said. Hundreds of villagers were moved away from the ceasefire line in Indian-controlled territory, while Pakistani officials said that dozens of homes were set ablaze by Indian shelling on their side. The new peak in tensions came only five days