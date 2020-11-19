An Indian street dog that lost its front legs after being run over by a train has found a new home in Britain after enduring a year of therapy and learning to walk again with prosthetic limbs.
The three-year-old mutt was found “covered in blood” and her forelegs badly injured by a Railway Protection Force constable at Faridabad in Haryana State in October last year, People for Animals India president Ravi Dubey told reporters.
The officer carried the wounded canine — now named Rocky — to one of People for Animals India’s shelters, from where she was rushed to a hospital.
Photo: AFP
“It is almost impossible to save such a badly injured dog,” veterinarian Mahesh Verma said in a video shared by the shelter. “There was a lot of bleeding ... we arranged a healthy dog and transfused blood.”
Doctors had to amputate her forelegs, leaving her with stumps. Her back legs were also badly injured.
However, the mutt — although not named Rocky after the iconic movie character — nevertheless battled as hard as the underdog pugilist to recover.
“She made it,” Dubey said. “She’s a fighter.”
As Rocky recovered — learning to use her chin for balance — the rescue organization released a video about her plight that went viral on social media, attracting the attention of the global dog rescue group Wild at Heart Foundation.
They pledged to find her a home, while an Indian national living in London paid for her new legs.
In July, Rocky took her first steps on her new limbs, made by a leading doctor in Jaipur.
Rocky yesterday boarded a plane in New Delhi to head to London, where she would eventually settle down with an adopter, Dubey said.
“Rocky is a very brave dog — even after going through trauma and losing both her legs, she’s displayed incredible resilience, strength and spirit to live,” he said. “Now she’s ready to fly to her forever home.”
