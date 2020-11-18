US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday urged US President Donald Trump not to accelerate troop reductions in Afghanistan and Iraq, saying it would give extremists a “big propaganda victory.”
Addressing reports that Trump was planning to announce within days sharp cuts to US forces in both nations, the Republican Senate boss said that the US would be “abandoning” partners.
He added that the move would leave room for the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan, and for the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda to rebuild.
Photo: AFP
“The consequences of a premature US exit would likely be even worse than [former US] president [Barack] Obama’s withdrawal from Iraq back in 2011, which fueled the rise of ISIS [Islamic State] and a new round of global terrorism,” McConnell said on the US Senate floor. “It would be reminiscent of the humiliating America departure from Saigon in 1975.”
McConnell spoke after reports said that the Pentagon had received directives to prepare to bring back another 2,000 US forces from Afghanistan and 500 from Iraq before Trump steps down on Jan. 20.
That would leave only about 2,500 troops in each nation, fewer than US military officials have said is enough to ensure stability.
Before he was fired on Monday last week, former US secretary of defense Mark Esper had insisted on keeping 4,500 troops in Afghanistan until the Taliban reduced its attacks on the Afghan government to show a commitment to peace talks.
The Pentagon did not confirm the reports, which said Trump could announce the withdrawals this week.
Trump entered office nearly four years ago pledging to end US wars abroad.
He has appeared determined to get close to that before he steps down, following his election loss to US president-elect Joe Biden.
He said last month that he wanted US troops home “by Christmas” and US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien refined that to mean the Afghan presence would fall to 2,500 as early as January.
McConnell, normally a close political ally of Trump, said that a rapid withdrawal would “delight the people who would wish us harm.”
“The spectacle of US troops abandoning facilities and equipment, leaving the field in Afghanistan to the Taliban and ISIS, would be broadcast around the world as a symbol of US defeat and humiliation, and a victory for Islamic extremism,” McConnell said. “It would hand a weakened and scattered al-Qaeda a big, big propaganda victory, and a renewed safe haven for plotting attacks against America.”
When Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls off production lines, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group would be waiting to distribute it through a complex and costly system of deep-freeze airport warehouses, refrigerated vehicles and inoculation points across China. After they reach vaccination centers, the shots must be thawed from minus-70°C and injected within five days, if not they go bad. Then the herculean journey from warehouse freezer to rolled-up sleeve must be undertaken all over again — to deliver the second booster shot a month later. The roadmap sketched out by the company, which has licensed the vaccine for China, Hong Kong and Macau,
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
‘CAREFUL’: The plan would entail paperwork and testing for travelers, who would be required to cover all medical expenses if they test positive during their stay Hong Kong and Singapore plan to start an air travel bubble that would replace quarantine with COVID-19 testing from Sunday next week, officials said in separate media briefings yesterday. There are to be several flights a week on Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways from that date, rising to daily from Dec. 7. A maximum of 200 people are to be permitted on each flight. Details of the arrangement, released nearly a month after the two Asian hubs first announced that they would reopen their borders to one another, would be reviewed after one month. Singaporean Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung (王乙康)