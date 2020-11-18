The Solomon Islands government is preparing to ban Facebook — an attempt, it says, to limit “abusive language” and “character assassination,” but which critics argue is an attempt to curtail criticism of the government.
If implemented, the Solomon Islands would join China, Iran and North Korea as outlawing Facebook.
Other countries have temporarily blocked it, including the island nation of Nauru, which prohibited Facebook in 2015, but unblocked access in 2018.
Photo: AP / UNTV
A submission on the ban was brought to the Cabinet on Monday by Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Minister of Communication and Civil Aviation Peter Agovaka.
It was not clear when the proposed ban might be implemented, for how long, or how the government intended to legislate or enforce it.
A spokesman told the Guardian the government intended to make a statement.
Facebook is popular across the archipelago and is used as a primary means of communication by tens of thousands of islanders daily.
The government itself also uses Facebook widely to disseminate information, particularly about public health during the COVID-19 pandemic. National addresses by the prime minister are also broadcast on Facebook.
However, the government’s rationale for the ban is that Facebook is leading to a deterioration in civic behavior: The platform is being used to abuse political leaders, or to access harmful or dangerous material.
“Abusive language against minister, prime minister, character assassination, defamation … all these are issues of concern,” Agovaka told the Solomon Times newspaper.
“The use of the Internet now in Solomon Islands needs to be properly regulated to safeguard our young people from harmful content … even young kids are able to download harmful stuff from the Internet,” he said.
Agovaka said the ban was not an attack on freedom of expression, saying freedom of the press remained protected by law.
Facebook has also been cited as a factor in riots that gripped the capital, Honiara, last year. The social media platform was alight with anti-government rhetoric in the days after Sogavare’s election and was used by rioters to organize and congregate.
However, observers say China has influenced the government’s decision. Facebook has been, officially at least, banned in China for more than a decade.
In September last year the Solomon Islands switched from recognizing Taiwan to instead embrace diplomatic relations with Beijing.
The Solomons are home to a significant Chinese population and Beijing’s influence in the Melanesian archipelago — with the exception of Malaita, the most populous island and which remains loyal to Taiwan — has been steadily growing.
The opposition lawmaker and Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Peter Kenilorea Jr said the ban on Facebook was a “direct and brazen assault on the freedom of expression” guaranteed by the nation’s constitution.
“Reports of a ban or suspension of FB is a grave concern for Solomon Islands, a democratic country. Cabinet is now strangling the very right it should be upholding. This decision should be condemned by all freedom-loving Solomon Islanders,” he said.
Kenilorea said the proposed ban was an attempt by the government to shield itself from criticism and accountability.
“As leaders, we … need to be held accountable by the electorate that place us in positions of power. We need to face the music from time to time. This is democracy,” he said.
When Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls off production lines, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group would be waiting to distribute it through a complex and costly system of deep-freeze airport warehouses, refrigerated vehicles and inoculation points across China. After they reach vaccination centers, the shots must be thawed from minus-70°C and injected within five days, if not they go bad. Then the herculean journey from warehouse freezer to rolled-up sleeve must be undertaken all over again — to deliver the second booster shot a month later. The roadmap sketched out by the company, which has licensed the vaccine for China, Hong Kong and Macau,
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
‘CAREFUL’: The plan would entail paperwork and testing for travelers, who would be required to cover all medical expenses if they test positive during their stay Hong Kong and Singapore plan to start an air travel bubble that would replace quarantine with COVID-19 testing from Sunday next week, officials said in separate media briefings yesterday. There are to be several flights a week on Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways from that date, rising to daily from Dec. 7. A maximum of 200 people are to be permitted on each flight. Details of the arrangement, released nearly a month after the two Asian hubs first announced that they would reopen their borders to one another, would be reviewed after one month. Singaporean Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung (王乙康)