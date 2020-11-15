‘Most remote island’ forms a massive protection zone

AP, LONDON





Tristan da Cunha, an island with 245 permanent residents, is creating a marine protection zone to safeguard endangered rockhopper penguins, yellow-nosed albatross and other wildlife in an area of the South Atlantic three times the size of the UK.

The government of the British overseas territory, which calls itself the most remote inhabited island on Earth, on Friday said that fishing and other “extractive activities” would be banned from 627,247km2 of ocean around Tristan da Cunha and the archipelago’s three other major islands.

The sanctuary would be the biggest “no-take zone” in the Atlantic Ocean and the fourth biggest anywhere in the world, protecting fish that live in the waters and tens of millions of seabirds that feed on them, the territory said.

An undated photo made available by the Pew Charitable Trust shows an albatross on the island of Tristan da Cunha in the South Atlantic. Photo: AP

The isolated area, roughly equidistant between South Africa and Argentina, supports 85 percent of the endangered northern rockhopper penguins, 11 species of whales and dolphins, and most of the world’s sub-Antarctic fur seals, according to the Pew Bertarelli Ocean Legacy Project.

“Our life on Tristan da Cunha has always been based around our relationship with the sea, and that continues today,” James Glass, the territory’s chief islander, said in a statement. “That’s why we’re fully protecting 90 percent of our waters, and we’re proud that we can play a key role in preserving the health of the oceans.”

The zone would become part of the UK’s Blue Belt Program, which is providing ￡27 million (US$35.63 million) to promote marine conservation in the country’s overseas territories.

The initiative has now protected 11.1 million square kilometers of marine environment, or 1 percent of the world’s oceans, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said.

The waters around Tristan da Cunha serve as a feeding ground for the critically endangered Tristan albatross and endangered yellow-nosed albatross.

The islands are also home to several species of land birds that live nowhere else, including the Wilkins bunting, the UK’s rarest bird, and the Inaccessible rail, the world’s smallest flightless bird, according to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

The Pew Bertarelli project, which promotes the creation of marine reserves, said that it would help Tristan da Cunha protect its waters with technology that uses real-time data to evaluate ocean conditions and human activity such as fishing.

The project is a joint venture of the Pew Charitable Trusts and the Bertarelli Foundation.

“This small community is responsible for one of the biggest conservation achievements of 2020,” said Beccy Speight, chief executive of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. “This will protect one of the most pristine marine environments on the planet.”