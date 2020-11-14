Japan is set to break with its centuries-old tradition of requiring citizens to use personal seals to stamp all official documents, scrapping their use in nearly 15,000 administrative processes, an official at the Cabinet Office said yesterday.
The use of seals is to be abolished for all but 83 instances such as automobile registration, the official said, affecting transactions carried out by millions of Japanese every day.
The official said that no specific timetable has been set for phasing out seal use.
Photo: Reuters
The radical switch comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga seeks to boost use of digital technology to streamline processes and spur lackluster growth in the world’s third-biggest economy.
A custom originally imported from China more than a thousand years ago, the use of seals — hanko in Japanese — was formalized by the Japanese government in the mid-1800s.
With far more people working from home in Japan than previously amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the custom has come under criticism with millions of workers forced to commute to their offices because of the need for contracts and proposals to be stamped using the seals.
Japanese Minister for Administrative Reform and Regulatory Reform Taro Kono recently stoked controversy after posting on Twitter the picture of a seal with the phrase “abolish stamps” engraved on it.
