Trump teased over news conference at garden center

It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons, but a briefing by US President Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel, but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop.

The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent “lawyers” news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia.

However, he clarified the matter, saying that the “big press conference” would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of Pennsylvania’s biggest city.

Temple University students Marisa Smith, left, and Andrea Frie yesterday hold a placard reading: "Shake that ass for Joe Biden" outside Four Seasons Landscaping, the location of a news conference with President Donald Trump's legal team in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The event — in which the president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani pressed Trump’s baseless claims about voter fraud in the election on Tuesday — featured on Saturday Night Live, and people took to social media with their own wisecracks and memes.

“I could write jokes for 800 years and I’d never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium,” Emmy-nominated US comedy writer Zack Bornstein wrote on Twitter.

“The real hero today is whoever answered the phone at Four Seasons Landscaping and offered no clarification whatsoever until it was too late,” author Geraldine DeRuiter said.

Trump’s tweets also prompted the similarly named luxury hotel to distance itself from his event.

“To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia,” management tweeted ahead of the news conference. “It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — no relation with the hotel.”

To pile ignominy on farce, the news conference got going the very moment US news networks were announcing that Trump had lost the presidential election after four days of ballot counting.

Giuliani, informed of the news by reporters, said “Don’t be ridiculous.”

“Trump won’t concede... Networks don’t get to decide elections,” he added.