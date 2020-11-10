It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons, but a briefing by US President Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel, but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop.
The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent “lawyers” news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia.
However, he clarified the matter, saying that the “big press conference” would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of Pennsylvania’s biggest city.
Photo: Reuters
The event — in which the president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani pressed Trump’s baseless claims about voter fraud in the election on Tuesday — featured on Saturday Night Live, and people took to social media with their own wisecracks and memes.
“I could write jokes for 800 years and I’d never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium,” Emmy-nominated US comedy writer Zack Bornstein wrote on Twitter.
“The real hero today is whoever answered the phone at Four Seasons Landscaping and offered no clarification whatsoever until it was too late,” author Geraldine DeRuiter said.
Trump’s tweets also prompted the similarly named luxury hotel to distance itself from his event.
“To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia,” management tweeted ahead of the news conference. “It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — no relation with the hotel.”
To pile ignominy on farce, the news conference got going the very moment US news networks were announcing that Trump had lost the presidential election after four days of ballot counting.
Giuliani, informed of the news by reporters, said “Don’t be ridiculous.”
“Trump won’t concede... Networks don’t get to decide elections,” he added.
Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland, Oregon, armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing night after Tuesday’s US presidential election unfolded to high tension, but without violence. The liberal enclave in the northwestern state had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. As Trump early yesterday claimed victory, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse — the epicenter of the summer’s fraught anti-racism protests. “We don’t like either
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels. With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the
DEFYING PROJECTIONS: Republicans prevailed in several races Demorats believed they would win, leaving Biden’s party with slim chances of a majority Democratic prospects of taking control of the US Senate were evaporating yesterday after several vulnerable Republican incumbents, including senators Joni Ernst in Iowa and Steve Daines in Montana fended off well-financed Democratic challengers. While there were six Senate races still to be settled, Democrats would need an extraordinary surge to win three of them, which would give them the minimum 50 seats they would need to control the Senate — and only if former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, prevails over US President Donald Trump at the top of the ballot. “I have a very hard time right
In March, daily images of empty supermarket shelves conjured dread as toilet paper and pantry supplies were stockpiled across the world. On Monday last week, one photograph of an empty Woolworths shelf in Melbourne, cleared of that day’s doughnuts, sparked hope. “Everyone in Melbourne’s had the same idea! Sold out donuts!” Sally Rugg, author and executive director of change.org, wrote on Twitter to her 46,000 followers. Just hours after Victoria Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first day of zero new cases and zero deaths since early June, locked-down residents started celebrating the end of the second wave of