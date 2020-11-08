Award-winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on Friday was charged with obstructing justice and ordered held in a maximum-security prison.
Chin’ono is accused of breaching his bail conditions by tweeting about the court outcome of a gold smuggling scandal, despite a ban on him posting on Twitter.
He had initially been arrested in July on charges of inciting public violence ahead of planned anti-government protests, but was freed in September on bail.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The 49-year-old, who was arrested again on Tuesday, arrived at the Harare Magistrate’s Court in leg irons and handcuffs, where he was charged with obstructing justice and contempt of court over the tweet.
His latest detention is linked to the arrest of Zimbabwe Miners Federation head Henrietta Rushwaya at Harare Airport on Oct. 26 as she was about to board a flight to Dubai with 6kg of gold in her hand luggage.
In a tweet Chin’ono said that he had talked to prosecutors about Rushwaya, an act that the state said had jeopardized “the integrity of the case against himself and that of Rushwaya.”
Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa ordered that Chin’ono be detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, which houses convicted criminals on death row or serving life terms.
His legal team said that his case should not be heard by a Special Anti-Corruption Court, as it did not involve graft, and that the new detention conditions threatened their client’s welfare.
“Why is he being kept together with [the] most dangerous criminals in D Section when he is not a dangerous criminal?” attorney Beatrice Mtetwa asked. “Why is he being brought to court in leg irons and hand cuffs yet he should be at remand prison?”
Chin’ono had initially been detained for 45 days for “inciting public violence” ahead of planned demonstrations against corruption and deteriorating living standards that were thwarted by a heavy deployment of police and soldiers.
In May he helped expose a multimillion-dollar scandal involving the procurement of medical supplies.
He is scheduled to be back in court tomorrow, when he is expected to apply for bail.
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland, Oregon, armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing night after Tuesday’s US presidential election unfolded to high tension, but without violence. The liberal enclave in the northwestern state had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. As Trump early yesterday claimed victory, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse — the epicenter of the summer’s fraught anti-racism protests. “We don’t like either
A testing blitz in China’s western Xinjiang region uncovered the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the summer, even as authorities said all infections have been found. Authorities in the region — the epicenter of Beijing’s crackdown on Muslim Uighurs — reported six new asymptomatic infections yesterday. Xinjiang’s tally since the outbreak began Oct. 24 with the detection of an asymptomatic 17-year-old on stood at 57 infections and 223 asymptomatic cases, the regional health commission said. Nine people are in “severe condition,” authorities said. There were 61 asymptomatic infections reported on Saturday. The new cases emerged after China tested millions of people across the region
DEFYING PROJECTIONS: Republicans prevailed in several races Demorats believed they would win, leaving Biden’s party with slim chances of a majority Democratic prospects of taking control of the US Senate were evaporating yesterday after several vulnerable Republican incumbents, including senators Joni Ernst in Iowa and Steve Daines in Montana fended off well-financed Democratic challengers. While there were six Senate races still to be settled, Democrats would need an extraordinary surge to win three of them, which would give them the minimum 50 seats they would need to control the Senate — and only if former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, prevails over US President Donald Trump at the top of the ballot. “I have a very hard time right