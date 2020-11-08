Journalist in Zimbabwe kept in jail after tweet

AFP, HARARE





Award-winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on Friday was charged with obstructing justice and ordered held in a maximum-security prison.

Chin’ono is accused of breaching his bail conditions by tweeting about the court outcome of a gold smuggling scandal, despite a ban on him posting on Twitter.

He had initially been arrested in July on charges of inciting public violence ahead of planned anti-government protests, but was freed in September on bail.

Freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono exits a prison truck outside the Harare Magistrates Courts on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The 49-year-old, who was arrested again on Tuesday, arrived at the Harare Magistrate’s Court in leg irons and handcuffs, where he was charged with obstructing justice and contempt of court over the tweet.

His latest detention is linked to the arrest of Zimbabwe Miners Federation head Henrietta Rushwaya at Harare Airport on Oct. 26 as she was about to board a flight to Dubai with 6kg of gold in her hand luggage.

In a tweet Chin’ono said that he had talked to prosecutors about Rushwaya, an act that the state said had jeopardized “the integrity of the case against himself and that of Rushwaya.”

Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa ordered that Chin’ono be detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, which houses convicted criminals on death row or serving life terms.

His legal team said that his case should not be heard by a Special Anti-Corruption Court, as it did not involve graft, and that the new detention conditions threatened their client’s welfare.

“Why is he being kept together with [the] most dangerous criminals in D Section when he is not a dangerous criminal?” attorney Beatrice Mtetwa asked. “Why is he being brought to court in leg irons and hand cuffs yet he should be at remand prison?”

Chin’ono had initially been detained for 45 days for “inciting public violence” ahead of planned demonstrations against corruption and deteriorating living standards that were thwarted by a heavy deployment of police and soldiers.

In May he helped expose a multimillion-dollar scandal involving the procurement of medical supplies.

He is scheduled to be back in court tomorrow, when he is expected to apply for bail.