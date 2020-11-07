US Elections: Young Republican draws controversy

AFP, WASHINGTON





At just 25 years of age, Republican Madison Cawthorn is to become one of the youngest elected officials in the history of the US Congress after an acrimonious and controversial campaign.

According to almost definitive results, he won the 11th district of North Carolina on Tuesday with 54.5 percent of the vote against his Democratic rival, 62-year-old retired military officer Moe Davis.

Cawthorn, who has been in a wheelchair since an accident that paralyzed him when he was 18, is expected to become the youngest elected representative since William Claiborne, who was elected aged 22 in 1797, according to CNN.

Claiborne was three years younger than the constitutionally required age of 25, but the US House of Representatives seated him anyway.

“From the bottom of my heart, Thank you,” he told his supporters on Twitter. “All glory goes to God and I am excited to serve each and every member of this district.”

Cawthorn, who is pro-gun and anti-abortion, led an aggressive campaign against his opponent, accusing him of trampling on religious freedom.

However, his rival was not to be outdone.

The public “deserves better than a habitually lying sexual predator with zero qualifications,” Davis tweeted. “There’s no place in Congress for a degenerate like Madison Cawthorn.”

Among other things, Davis referred to accusations of inappropriate behavior with women, which Cawthorn denied.

Cawthorn also drew fire after an Instagram photo showed him and his brother at “Eagle’s Nest,” one of Adolf Hitler’s homes in Germany.

“The vacation house of the Fuhrer. Seeing the Eagles Nest has been on my bucket list for awhile, it did not disappoint,” he wrote in the caption — although he also referred to Hitler as “supreme evil.”

He said the visit gave him a sense of the joy of US soldiers who defeated Hitler.

Cawthorn drew more criticism this week with a messge for “liberals” after his victory was announced.

“Cry more, lib,” he wrote.