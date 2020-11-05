Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland, Oregon, armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing night after Tuesday’s US presidential election unfolded to high tension, but without violence.
The liberal enclave in the northwestern state had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.
As Trump early yesterday claimed victory, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse — the epicenter of the summer’s fraught anti-racism protests.
Photo: AFP
“We don’t like either candidate — I shamefully voted for Biden — but if Trump gets another four years people will be mad,” said one 20-year-old protester, who asked to be called L, as two US flags were ignited in front of the building.
Many at the courthouse shouted slogans against Trump as well as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, a bogeyman for anti-police protesters who also won re-election, while others danced and twerked to loud hip-hop music.
The FBI has warned of the potential for armed clashes in the city linked to the polls, but there were no signs of election night activity from right-wing groups such as the Proud Boys.
By the early hours yesterday, police had not engaged with the protesters, some of whom earlier participated in a peaceful 400-strong Black Lives Matter march around east Portland.
The three-hour march was led by a convoy including at least half a dozen demonstrators armed with assault rifles, knives and a shotgun.
Rumors and reports of shifts in the national and state races still being counted spread among marchers.
“I heard Trump has the momentum now,” 20-year-old protest leader Ty Ford said. “It’s gonna be a riot. Whenever it comes out, it’s gonna be crazy.”
“It is like picking between two evils, but honestly, we’ll settle with Biden,” protest leader DD (22) said.
Demands ranged from abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to justice for black victims of police violence including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, before the march ended with a rendition of “Hallelujah.”
There were also moments of levity as protest leaders cajoled those watching the march from their apartment windows to join the rally.
“Hey, stick your head out the window, tell us how the election is going — and then maybe slip on your shoes and come help us start a revolution,” one demonstrator shouted.
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS: New policies would include stricter vetting procedures of firms that supply drones to public agencies, government officials said Japan might shut off China from supplying drones to its government agencies to protect sensitive information, six people in the Japanese government and the ruling party familiar with the matter said, adding that the move would be part of a broad effort to bolster national security. They said that the primary concerns were centered on information technology, supply chains, cyber security and intellectual property — worries that have been rising outside Japan as well. However, Japan must balance such fears — particularly Beijing’s growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras — against deep economic dependence on
A testing blitz in China’s western Xinjiang region uncovered the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the summer, even as authorities said all infections have been found. Authorities in the region — the epicenter of Beijing’s crackdown on Muslim Uighurs — reported six new asymptomatic infections yesterday. Xinjiang’s tally since the outbreak began Oct. 24 with the detection of an asymptomatic 17-year-old on stood at 57 infections and 223 asymptomatic cases, the regional health commission said. Nine people are in “severe condition,” authorities said. There were 61 asymptomatic infections reported on Saturday. The new cases emerged after China tested millions of people across the region