2020 US Elections: Portland protesters burn US flags on tense night after US presidential vote

AFP, PORTLAND, Oregon





Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland, Oregon, armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing night after Tuesday’s US presidential election unfolded to high tension, but without violence.

The liberal enclave in the northwestern state had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

As Trump early yesterday claimed victory, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse — the epicenter of the summer’s fraught anti-racism protests.

A group of protesters yesterday morning watch a burning US flag in Portland, Oregon. Photo: AFP

“We don’t like either candidate — I shamefully voted for Biden — but if Trump gets another four years people will be mad,” said one 20-year-old protester, who asked to be called L, as two US flags were ignited in front of the building.

Many at the courthouse shouted slogans against Trump as well as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, a bogeyman for anti-police protesters who also won re-election, while others danced and twerked to loud hip-hop music.

The FBI has warned of the potential for armed clashes in the city linked to the polls, but there were no signs of election night activity from right-wing groups such as the Proud Boys.

By the early hours yesterday, police had not engaged with the protesters, some of whom earlier participated in a peaceful 400-strong Black Lives Matter march around east Portland.

The three-hour march was led by a convoy including at least half a dozen demonstrators armed with assault rifles, knives and a shotgun.

Rumors and reports of shifts in the national and state races still being counted spread among marchers.

“I heard Trump has the momentum now,” 20-year-old protest leader Ty Ford said. “It’s gonna be a riot. Whenever it comes out, it’s gonna be crazy.”

“It is like picking between two evils, but honestly, we’ll settle with Biden,” protest leader DD (22) said.

Demands ranged from abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to justice for black victims of police violence including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, before the march ended with a rendition of “Hallelujah.”

There were also moments of levity as protest leaders cajoled those watching the march from their apartment windows to join the rally.

“Hey, stick your head out the window, tell us how the election is going — and then maybe slip on your shoes and come help us start a revolution,” one demonstrator shouted.